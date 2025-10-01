Lions' David Montgomery reveals emotional ties behind homecoming game vs Bengals

David Montgomery was born and raised in Cincinnati and started his career at Mount Healthy High School in Ohio. The running back will return to his hometown when the Detroit Lions visit the Cincinnati Bengals for the Week 5 game on Sunday.The Lions' running back opened up about his homecoming in an interview on the &quot;Up and Adams&quot; show.&quot;I think it's just going to be a rush of emotions,&quot; Montgomery said. &quot;I have never played in Cincinnati since leaving Cincinnati, which would be cool. Playing against the team that when I grew up, that was the team that was like, my team, like that was a hometown kid, and a bunch of my family members are coming. I think it's special for me that I get to play home.&quot;&quot;But I think it's really special for me because my sister gets to come to the game... maybe year and a half year, on Valentine's Day, my sister got a really bad car accident. Now she gets paralyzed from the neck down, and she obviously can't move and but this would be the first game that my sister can actually see me play with her own eyes.&quot;After recording 11 carries for only 25 yards in the Lions' season opener loss to the Green Bay Packers, Montgomery bounced back in the second game. He charted 11 receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown in a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears.David Montgomery dropped his best performance of the season against the Baltimore Ravens, racking up 12 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-30 win. He did not see a lot of involvement in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns, finishing with nine receptions for 12 yards. The Lions' running back would hope to lead his team to a victory on Sunday in front of his family at Paycor Stadium.David Montgomery opens up about his &quot;crying&quot; celebrationDavid Montgomery celebrated by mimicking a cry emote by covering his face after rushing in for a touchdown against the Bears in the Week 2 game and the Ravens in the Week 3 game. He revealed the inspiration behind the celebration on the &quot;St. Brown Podcast&quot; last week.&quot;Nah, I just thought about it, bro... It's like crying before I laugh. It's like you cry and then you start laughing…. Like a psychopath. You know what I'm saying?.... I'm psyched. Like I'm crazy.”David Montgomery credited the Lions' offensive line for the team's success in the past few years. He said they don't get enough credit and faced a lot of backlash after the first week, but they are the best group up front in the league. The RB even said his job is easy, and the O-line does the hard part, and he is grateful to them.