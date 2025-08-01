"Lions are dead without Ben Johnson" - NFL fans react as Dan Campbell's team struggles badly in 34-7 loss vs. Chargers in Hall of Fame game

Fans reacted as the Detroit Lions, without Ben Johnson in the coaching staff, succumbed to a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator for three seasons before he was hired as the new coach of the Chicago Bears in January. The Lions brought in John Morton from the Denver Broncos.

However, during their Hall of Fame preseason game against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers, the Lions found themselves on the scoreboard only once, with Craig Reynolds scoring a three-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.

Fans shared their thoughts about Dan Campbell's team struggling under new OC Morton.

"Lions are dead without Ben Johnson," one commented.

"Was Lions good because of Ben Johnson? Is Dan Campbell a Ben Johnson merchant?," another said.

"Well it looks like the Lions are going to miss Ben Johnson this year," one said.

"The Lions really might be str8 dookie without Ben Johnson," another wrote.

"Lions vs Chargers was supposed to be an entertaining game Lions just might be an above average offense this season with the subtraction of Ben Johnson to Chicago. Will the Lions be able to average 32 points per game like they did last season?," one said.

"The Lions are going to f**king suck this year!! IDC!!! BEN JOHNSON AND AARON GLENN MADE THAT S**T TEAM SPECIAL!! They're going back to being a** and I can't wait!!! SKOLOLOLOLOL," another commented.

The Lions next take on the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. ET where Campbell's team will look to bounce back after a disappointing start to their preseason.

