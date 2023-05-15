Jared Goff's fiancée Christen Harper made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut in 2021. This year, she is now a seasoned veteran who will, once again, be featured in the magazine's annual swimsuit issue. This will be her third year.

She took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself in a bikini, dancing on the beach and saying that she was loving her swimsuit. She also took the time to remind her followers that the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was set to hit stands later this week. She finished by saying that she couldn't wait for everyone to see this year's photos.

Livinggggg for this @si_swimsuit bts because....SI SWIMSUIT HITS THE STANDS ON MAY 18th ❤️‍🔥 Can't wait for you guys to see these pics

Of course, that video received a lot of comments from her followers, as well as those who are fans of her fiancé, Jared Goff. Many proclaimed that the Detroit Lions quarterback was a lucky man, and some said they wished they were him. Some even suggested that she should be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Others just simply took the time to tell Christen Harper that she looked amazing. A siginificant amount of the fire emoji was used.

"Damn I wish I was Jared Goff." @brett.marlowe

When did Christen Harper and Jared Goff begin dating?

Jared Goff and Christen Harper began their relationship in 2109 when he was still the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback. In June 2022, the couple announced that they were engaged.

In December 2021, a video of Christen Harper went viral after the Lions quarterback won his first game with Detroit. The model was actually shooting her first Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot on a beach in Barbados. Someone on the production staff then showed her the clip of the Lions winning their first game in an entire calendar year.

The two have attended events together throughout their four-year relationship, showing support for the other throughout their respective careers.

