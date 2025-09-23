Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs reveals top 5 running backs in NFL ft. Saquon Barkley

Detriot Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs offered his personal rankings of the league’s best rushers during an interview. He placed Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley at the top of the list.
Gibbs is one-half of Detroit’s surging backfield tandem alongside David Montgomery.
Former Eagles star LeSean McCoy posed the question on his “Speakeasy” show on Tuesday. He asked Gibbs to name four other elite backs while considering himself in the top five.
Gibbs answered with Barkley, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Montgomery.
Barkley averages 3.3 yards per carry through three games with the Eagles this season. Henry remains a physical force for the Ravens, posting 5.9 yards per rush with three scores.
Taylor’s spot on the list comes with statistical weight. The Colts standout has rushed for 338 yards across his opening three games, including a three-touchdown showcase against Tennessee.
David Montgomery earns Jahmyr Gibbs’ nod with breakout start
Jahmyr Gibbs’ inclusion of David Montgomery underscores the impact his teammate has made in Detroit’s offense. Montgomery’s 151-yard performance in the Lions’ Week 3 win over Baltimore highlighted his ability to change a game with explosive runs. It included a 72-yard sprint that broke the matchup open.
That outing marked another milestone for Detroit’s backfield. Montgomery and Gibbs piled up over 200 rushing yards and accounted for four touchdowns.
"We expect to do that because we know we have a great O-line," Gibbs said on Monday, via CBS Sports. "We have a great (running back) room. It doesn't really come as a surprise."
The Lions' offensive resurgence has been led by coordinator John Morton, who replaced Ben Johnson after his move to Chicago. Detroit rolled up 224 rushing yards in its victory over Baltimore, part of a two-game stretch producing more than 900 yards and 90 points.
"They're both incredible, they both do everything right, they both block well, they both can catch, they both can run, obviously," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said.
"Seeing him (David Montgomery) having a big game like that is huge. It's awesome. It's great for him, but he's that type of player and [I] can see one of them doing it again next week."
Gibbs finished with two scores, contributing to a decisive fourth quarter push.
