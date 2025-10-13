  • home icon
  Lions' Kerby Joseph insinuates referees cheating for Chiefs amid controversy-riddled SNF game over egregious officiating

Lions' Kerby Joseph insinuates referees cheating for Chiefs amid controversy-riddled SNF game over egregious officiating

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:30 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Lions' Kerby Joseph insinuates referees cheating for Chiefs amid controversy-riddled SNF game over egregious officiating

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph went on a full-blown rant, calling out the controversial playcalling on Sunday night. They suffered a humiliating 30-17 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Andy Reid's team has zero accepted penalties, raising questions about the officials of the game.

On X, Kerby Joseph shared several tweets calling out several instances of plays made by the Chiefs that were not flagged by the officials.

Compared to the Chiefs, the Lions had four penalties flagged against them. One of the most notable ones took place in the first quarter of the game.

Quarterback Jared Goff had caught a touchdown pass from running back David Montgomery. However, the officials called for an illegal motion on the quarterback. This resulted in the touchdown being canceled as it was a non-reviewable play.

This loss brought an end to the Lions' four-game winning streak. Furthermore, it is their second defeat of the season, after losing 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers in their season opener last month.

Kerby Joseph ended the night with four total tackles to his name. The safety had suffered an injury scare during the second quarter of the game. He was temporarily removed from the game as he tried to move around and test his knee on the sidelines.

The Lions had stated that the safety was questionable to return. However, Joseph was brought back before halftime and played out the rest of the game.

Kerby Joseph opens up about disappointing 30-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday

The Lions safety was visibly frustrated during his locker room interview after the game. Joseph opened up about the importance of pushing through his injury instead of taking some time off and rehabilitating.

"All gas no brake man," Joseph said. "The train don't slow down for nobody."
Kerby Joseph also heaped praise on Thomas Harper for stepping up during his injury scare. The safety also stated that it's a "mental" battle instead of a physical one to get ready for each week's game on the field with the Lions.

Dan Campbell and his team will next play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Oct. 20. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL+ at 7:00 pm ET. Can the Lions shake off this disappointing loss and continue their winning ways after a bye week?

