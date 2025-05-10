Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez's wife Kennedy shares throwback pictures from “insane” pregnancy days

Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez's wife, Kennedy, shared some throwback pictures from her pregnancy days on social media. The pair announced their pregnancy in October 2024 and were blessed with a daughter in March. Since announcing her pregnancy, Kennedy often posted about her motherhood journey and the pictures of her growing baby bump on social media.
On Friday, she offered some more glimpses of her pregnancy, posting some beautiful snaps recalling the memorable time on Instagram.
She posted a mirror selfie, donning a tracksuit, with her growing baby bump visible in the snap. She, however, hid her face with the phone as she posed for the picture, posting the snap with two laughing emojis.
In another Instagram story, Kennedy posted her fully grown baby bump. She donned a crop top and white pants. Along with the picture, she wrote:
"Like this was insane"
On Oct. 6, 2024, Malcolm Rodriguez' wife shared the news about her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a joint post with her husband with a caption saying:
"our biggest blessing coming 2025"
She glammed up in the pictures. She showed her baby bump with one hand, and in another held the ultrasound images. She posed with her husband, who wore a black T-shirt and blue pants, along with a cap that had a text:
"Dad club"
Kennedy, meanwhile, posed in a white crop top and blue jeans.
Malcolm Rodriguez and Kennedy share adorable pictures of their baby girl
Kennedy Rodriguez, on Thursday, posted some beautiful pictures of her newborn baby on Instagram. Malcolm and Kennedy shared a joint post with a caption:
"To know this love 🫶🏼 my whole world 🥹"
The new mom posed with her daughter and husband. The little baby looked adorable, wearing a bow and a beautiful dress with flowers on it.
Kennedy also posted other pictures, including one where the new mom and dad were looking at each other in matching white T-shirts and blue pants while their daughter was sleeping. The little one donned a blue outfit in the picture.
