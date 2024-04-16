Lions legend Barry Sanders gets on the Caitlin Clark hype train with a request to the WNBA

Caitlin Clark is shining as brightly as it has for any WNBA player in the history of its existence. Her popularity can be gauged by the fact that former NFL superstar Barry Sanders has to put in a request just to get hold of her jersey.

Clark burst onto the scene during her last season at the college level. Playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, she led her team to the championship game. Though she could not manage to win, despite her brilliant performance, her stock has gone up.

This was reinstated at the 2024 WNBA Draft, where Caitlin Clark became the first overall pick of the draft. She will be playing point guard for the Indiana Fever this season. Her popularity surged to such a level that, within hours of her draft, jerseys bearing her name were sold out in all sizes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL MVP (1997), Sanders, couldn’t get his hands on Clark’s jersey. In the end, the former Detroit Lions RB had to request the WNBA on X (previously Twitter).

“Hey, @WNBA - How do I get one of those?”

Expand Tweet

However, the six-time All-Pro Sanders has yet to receive any word from the WNBA on this. They must still be scrambling to get enough jerseys to fulfill the existing demands.

Earnings of Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever

Heading into the draft, Clark was expected to be the first pick and that is exactly what transpired. Her rookie contract, however, might not fulfill her superstar status. Here is the breakdown of Caitlin’s earning potential with the Fever over the next five years.

2024: $76,535

2025: $78,066

2026: $85,873

2027: $97,582 (option)

She is bound to earn way more from the endorsements and likeness contracts in the open market soon enough. It can also be reasonably expected that the Indiana-based team will pick up that optional year very quickly and sign a new lucrative deal at the end of the first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback