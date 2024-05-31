Lions OC Ben Johnson gets brutally honest on decision to decline head coach role and stay in Detroit 

Ben Johnson was among the top candidates pursued by teams for the head coaching job this offseason. Surprisingly, he decided to stay in Detroit and continue as the franchise's offensive coordinator.

Johnson recently clarified his decision to stay with the Lions and hinted that the opportunities available this offseason were not completely favorable. He expressed his desire to go to a team where he could build something and not get fired before getting a second contract. Johnson said:

"Something that really resonates with me is, eight openings this past year, what would you set the over under in three years? How many still have jobs? I put the over under four and a half, I'd say, there's a good chance five of them are out of jobs in three years."

"So, when I look at it from that perspective, if I get the opportunity to go down that road, it's about how do I get to that second contract? How do I set myself up that if the stars need to align, I'm not going to do it just to do it."

The Detroit Lions' offense has excelled under Ben Johnson, and the franchise is the favorite to win the NFC North this year. He has helped Jared Goff fulfill his potential, and the quarterback was recently rewarded with a lucrative extension.

This upcoming season could be the last one for Johnson in Detroit, and he has a great group of players that will strengthen his case to become a head coach next year.

In 2023, the Lions averaged 27.1 points and 406.9 total yards per game. We have seen the Lions completely blow away teams with their offensive prowess, and Johnson deserves huge credit for it.

Ben Johnson landing spots: Which teams can pursue Lions' OC next year?

Over the last few years, we have seen that offensive-minded head coaches have had success in the NFL, and that makes Ben Johnson a prime target for next year's head coaching openings.

Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints could be looking for a new head coach next year. Although Bill Belichick is also expected to attract interest from such teams next year, Johnson arguably remains the best possible candidate.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also an intriguing landing spot for Johnson. After a disappointing end to their season last year, the Eagles' head coach, Nick Sirianni, is under a lot of pressure this year. If the team once again fails to meet expectations this upcoming season, Sirianni could get fired.

The Eagles' job will be by far the best available on the market, and it would be great for Johnson to start his head coaching career with players like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown on his team.