  • 5 NFL QBs who could be affected by Jared Goff’s mammoth $212,000,000 contract extension ft. Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy

5 NFL QBs who could be affected by Jared Goff’s mammoth $212,000,000 contract extension ft. Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 14, 2024 07:08 GMT
How will Jared Goff's monstrous extension affect his rivals like Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy?

Jared Goff made headlines on Monday when he agreed a $212-million extension with the Detroit Lions. It's the richest contract in franchise history and among one of the richest in the league, just behind Joe Burrow but ahead of Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

That puts the onus on other teams to extend their starting quarterbacks for the long term. And in a hypercompetitive league like the NFL, where most of them seem to vacillate between playoff contention and mediocrity, justifying an extension in important.

However, these five players are in a league of their own when it comes to contract needs...

5) Brock Purdy

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

With a Super Bowl appearance now part of his resume, Brock Purdy can easily be considered the biggest draft steal in NFL history since Tom Brady.

The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant is not eligible for an extension until 2025, but given the surprising nature of his success, the San Francisco 49ers may as well begin preliminary talks once the 2024-25 season begins.

They massively lucked out with him after 2021 3rd overall pick Trey Lance failed to pan out the way they had hoped, so they must handle his situation perfectly.

4) Jordan Love

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Ahead of the 2023 season, with Aaron Rodgers expected to leave for the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers had a rather interesting way of resolving their quarterback situation.

Instead of activating Jordan Love's fifth-year option, they extended him outright for a year, packing his new contract with multiple incentives. Then, to the shock of everyone, he broke out, going as far as the Divisional Round with a very young core.

It's now 2024. The Packers have a massive decision to make regarding their presumed new face of the franchise. Will they extend Love? There's still so much time ahead, but a decision is still very crucial.

3) Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Trevor Lawrence is the only first-round quarterback from the 2021 Draft to receive his fifth-year option. But it still raises doubt about his future.

Until he arrived, the Jacksonville Jaguars had been notorious for being bad at drafting quarterbacks in the first round. Byron Leftwich and Blake Bortles were at best mediocre, while Blaine Gabbert was a straight-up bust.

Lawrence's rookie season was greatly hampered by the controversy surrounding Urban Meyer, but he flourished under Doug Pederson as a sophomore. The Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since Sacksonville and even went as far as the Divisional Round.

However, coming off missing the playoffs despite a 9-8 record, Trent Baalke has some pressing questions to answer regarding his quarterback's worth.

2) Tua Tagovailoa

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins boast one of the most potent offensive arsenals in football.

They have a powerful running back tandem of veteran Raheem Mostert and sophomore Devon Achane, the NFL's fastest and most explosive wide receiver tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It just got deeper this offseason with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Jonnu Smith.

This core could set up Tua Tagovailoa for a Super Bowl run in the future - assuming he's still a Dolphin when 2025 arrives. But as it stands, he's still stuck on his fifth-year option; and how contract negotiations pan out will be vital to the future of the team.

1) Dak Prescott

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to treat the 2024-25 season as a throwaway.

Nowhere is this apparent than in free agency, where they lost key contributors while not signing anyone of note until they decided to bring back Ezekiel Elliott at the end of last month.

But even more damning, star quarterback Dak Prescott will be a free agent in 2024, and he still has no extension on the table.

It seems plausible that the Cowboys will ditch him in 2025, whether it be for Cooper Rush, Trey Lance or whichever big-name free agent comes up by then. But for now, fans can only speculate.

