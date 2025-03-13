Lions’ pricey tradition leaves rookie Terrion Arnold covering $100,000 restaurant bill

Detroit Lions defensive back Terrion Arnold recently posted the tab from the team's "rookie dinner" tradition to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Arnold shared a picture of the bill of $102,400 at Detroit's Sexy Steak restaurant on Jan. 8 for 20 Lions players. The meal cost was $80,000, the service charge was 22 percent at $17,600 and taxes were $4,800.

The cornerback, who was drafted 24th overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Alabama, earned $795,000 as his base salary for his rookie campaign, per Spotrac. Although his four-year deal is worth $14.343 million, the dinner bill accounts for a substantial chunk of his first-year compensation.

According to Sports Illustrated, Sexy Steak has a "modern take on an Italian steakhouse with prime cuts, an extensive drink menu and live music." The place was serving Lions players, with each one consuming $4,000 in food.

It is not known from Arnold's post if he covered the full bill or if some of his rookie colleagues chipped in. NFL rookie dinner culture has included some instances where veterans would generate exaggerated bills to surprise first-year players.

Terrion Arnold seeks to rebound from a rough rookie season

Even after winning a starting job out of training camp, Terrion Arnold struggled at times in Detroit's press-man coverage scheme.

He had zero interceptions and surrendered 660 receiving yards, four touchdowns and a 93.7 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference. He had10 pass breakups but ended the year with a 50.8 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

Penalties were also a concern for the cornerback. Arnold was tagged 11 times during the year, including seven pass interferences. He improved late in the season, drawing only a single penalty since Week 14.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was pleased with the progression Arnold made as a rookie.

"Yeah, he just has to continue to work on his fundamentals from a technique standpoint. He's wired right, he's got the right attitude," Holmes said on Feb. 25, via SI. "He took some lumps early, had some aggressive penalties early in the year. I did think the waters kind of calmed halfway through.

"He's gonna do the necessary things to continue — he wants to be a great player. We want him to be a great player. I have no doubt that he's gonna continue to develop."

With the uncertain status of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis, Arnold could vie for a bigger role in 2025.

