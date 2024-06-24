  • NFL
  • Lions QB Jared Goff, Christen Harper tie the knot in intimate California ceremony

Lions QB Jared Goff, Christen Harper tie the knot in intimate California ceremony

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 24, 2024 16:59 GMT
Jared Goff and Christen Harper got married in California over the weekend.
Jared Goff and Christen Harper got married in California over the weekend. Credit: Christen Harper, Jared Goff/Instagram

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Christen Harper are officially married. The couple, who have been engaged since 2022, married in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California, on Saturday.

The news of the couple's nuptials was first reported by TMZ Sports, who said that the couple had a small wedding with just their close family and friends in attendance.

also-read-trending Trending

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show the Detroit Lions quarterback wearing a black tuxedo. Harper wore a long white strapless dress with a simple ruche look at the top. She accessorized her look with a veil and a small bouquet.

Christen Harper and Jared Goff's wedding caps off a big offseason for the quarterback. In May 2024, the 29-year-old quarterback signed a four-year contract extension worth $212 million, which will keep him under contract through the 2027 NFL season and will have an option for the 2028 NFL season.

Harper has been one of Goff's biggest fans since they revealed their relationship in 2019. The model has been a staple at Detroit Lions games, documenting game days on Instagram each week, including last season's run to the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Christen Harper celebrated Bachelorette weekend in Mexico

Christen Harper and Jared Goff never revealed their wedding date ahead of their nuptials. However, her followers on Instagram knew the big day was coming soon, as she celebrated her bachelorette weekend with her closest friends in April.

The Sports Illustrated model documented her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends. The trip included themed nights, one being a 'white night' where they all dressed in white and visited local establishments. Harper referred to the trip as 'heaven' in one of her posts.

"Postcards from heaven with the best girls."

The group spent time on the water and even chartered a yacht as part of their festivities. The couple's big day came nearly exactly two years after the Detroit Lions quarterback proposed. Goff and Harper got engaged while on vacation at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Puerto Rico in June 2022.

