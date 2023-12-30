NFC Playoff Picture: What do Cowboys and Lions have to play for in Week 17?

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have qualified for the 2023 postseason. Both teams face off at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, and there's a lot at stake.

The NFC Conference has many possibilities, and both teams have chances at finishing as the number one seed. However, with only two regular-season games left, the possibilities are slimmer. This article will examine both teams' playoff pictures and how they can secure the top seed.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Commanders replace Sam Howell next year? Fire up our NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

Week 17 Cowboys playoff picture explained: Can Dallas get the top seed?

Dallas comes into Week 17 with a 10-5 record. The Cowboys have enjoyed yet another stellar season thanks to the efforts of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Co. The Cowboys are guaranteed a shot at competing in the postseason once again, its third consecutive playoff appearance.

The Cowboys have a slim chance of securing the number-one seed in the NFC Conference. However, they'll need a legendary collapse from the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions.

The Dallas Cowboys have the slimmest chance of getting the top seed in the NFC Conference. A win against the Detroit Lions tonight could make things interesting, but it looks like it's one of the 49ers, Eagles, or Lions' top seedings to lose.

Expand Tweet

Week 17 Lions playoff picture explained: Can Detroit get the top seed?

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions have a significantly higher chance of finishing the regular season as the number-one seed in the NFC. Detroit has captured the NFC North Division, their first divisional crown since 1993. This is Detroit's third divisional title in its history, and it brings some much-needed pride to the city of Detroit (yes, we are looking at you, Detroit Pistons).

Detroit can thank Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Co. for their 11-4 record this season. Dan Campbell's side is one of the most exciting teams in today's NFL. However, the job still needs to be completed.

Detroit can still secure the number one seed in the stacked NFC. However, they'll need some help from other teams to do so. Detroit has the same record as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, but both teams have the advantage via tiebreaker. Also, the Dallas Cowboys are just a game behind at 10-5.

If the 49ers and Eagles lose one of their last two games while the Lions win both, they will secure the number one spot. It's as simple as that. However, if Detroit loses to Dallas in Week 17, they've secured the number three seed. What Detroit needs to do is beat Dallas to maintain pressure on both San Francisco and Philadelphia. That'll make the battle for the number one seed much more interesting coming into Week 18.

Jahmyr Gibbs or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for Week 17 Projections