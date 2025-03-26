Lions QB Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper shows love to Olivia Dunne's SI Swimsuit Issue cover

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne has started shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine’s 2025 issue. On Sunday, SI shared news that it started shooting with Dunne, drawing different reactions and support from fans, including NFL celebrities.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Apart from fans, Detroit Lions star Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper also showed her love to Dunne. Harper and Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes liked the Instagram post from SI.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christen Harper shows love to Olivia Dunne's SI Swimsuit Issue cover (Image Source: Sports Illustrated - IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Olivia Dunne started shooting for SI’s 2025 issue in March, Christen Harper began her shoot last month. SI shared a joint Instagram post with Harper to break the news to her fans. The post was a poolside picture of Harper with a caption that read:

Ad

“From Swim Search, to Rookie Of The Year, to SI Swimsuit model, @christengoff returns for the 2025 issue. The perfect sneak peek to start off your week! Issue hits stands in May.”

Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper reveals experience shooting with a baby bump

During their red carpet appearance at the NFL Honors last month, Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper broke their first pregnancy news. Later, during an interview with PEOPLE, Harper talked about her “interesting time” shooting for Sports Illustrated with a “real bump.”

Ad

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini. Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever. Everybody celebrates when you have that, like, real bump,” Harper said.

Moving forward in her statement, Harper explained how, despite all the struggles, she planned to “bring something good” out of it:

Ad

“But that in-between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know, not so yourself, it's hard. So, I'm happy I got to celebrate that moment and bring something good out of it,” Harper further added.

Apart from showing her love to Olivia Dunne, Jared Goff's wife made headlines recently for her viral reaction to Kyle Allen and his wife Summer’s pregnancy announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.