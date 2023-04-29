Lions QB Jared Goff sounds off on Aaron Rodgers’ bittersweet Packers exit

Over the years, Aaron Rodgers has made plenty of enemies in the NFC North. After well over a decade of dominating the division, one of the rivals hit back in rare fashion. According to Sports Illustrated, Lions quarterback Jared Goff took questions from the media and took a shot at his former rival that could be viewed as a punchdown. Here's how he put it:

Sports Illustrated @SInow Lions quarterback Jared Goff fielded questions from team reporters at Detroit’s draft party at Ford Field on Thursday night and was asked about Aaron Rodgers’s departure from the NFC North after being traded to the Jets earlier this week trib.al/J4UJJln Lions quarterback Jared Goff fielded questions from team reporters at Detroit’s draft party at Ford Field on Thursday night and was asked about Aaron Rodgers’s departure from the NFC North after being traded to the Jets earlier this week trib.al/J4UJJln https://t.co/tC3mAJxNYC

"I wish him the best in New York and I'm sure he'll do a great job there. But I kinda wish he was still here so we can beat him twice a year... so there's both sides of it."

Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the Jets is less than a week old, but the quarterback has been spotted at practice already, quieting fears that he would be taking the easy road in 2023. Either way, he'll be in another conference and division.

Trade compensation, per sources:

Jets get:
Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).

Packers get:
Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

Will Aaron Rodgers play against the Green Bay Packers in 2023?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback

Tom Brady played against Bill Belichick. Russell Wilson played against Pete Carroll. When will the former Packers quarterback face his old team? By joining the AFC, he's limited his opportunities, leaving the Packers behind in the NFC. While an intra-conference trade would have left the chance at a playoff matchup always on the table, the inter-conference trade has put a wall between the two.

Of course, there is always the Super Bowl, but in 2023, the Jets are not scheduled to play the Packers in the regular season. As such, the matchup likely will not take place this year. It will happen eventually, but with the quarterback staring down at 40, it's a question as to whether he'll be able to hold out until the next matchup.

According to Lombardi Ave, based on the pattern of scheduling, the Packers could face Rodgers in 2024.

