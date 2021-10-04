Tom Brady and Bill Belichick share an ice-cold hug after the game

Everyone was waiting to see how Tom Brady and Bill Belichick would relate to each other during Brady's return to New England during Sunday Night Football. As it turns out, it was exactly the way everybody expected.

After the Buccaneers won the primetime game 19-17 against the Patriots, Brady and Belichick met in the middle of the field, and while the former Patriots quarterback embraced and shared warm hugs with his former teammates and coaches, he had a cold moment with his former head coach.

Belichick's reaction is understandable, as he had just lost a close game in a missed field goal where the ball hit the post. Still, after so many years of victories and titles, to see such a cold hug which lasted less than three seconds was weird.

Brady beats Belichick in special night

The main story of Week 4, and perhaps the entire regular season, was Brady's return to Foxboro after his unceremonious departure during the 2020 free agency. Brady and Belichick worked together for 20 years and won six Super Bowls during that time. They also lost the final three other times.

While Brady had success instantly after leaving the Patriots — winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers — Belichick had a far less successful year, with a 7-9 record in 2020 and missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

The renewed expectations for the Patriots came when the franchise drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones played the best game of his career against Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but New England missed out on a win after Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal attempt hit the post.

Brady achieves two milestones during Sunday's win

In a fitting way, Brady became the NFL quarterback with the most passing yards ever, when he surpassed Drew Brees for the first place. Not only did Brady become the all-time passing yards leader against his former team, but he also had Brees in attendance for the game.

Another incredible milestone achieved by Brady in Sunday's win is that he's now the fourth-ever quarterback to beat all 32 NFL franchises. The others to do so were Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.

Brady did not play well against the Patriots, but he came away with the win, and surely that's what matters to him in the end.

