  • Lions sign young WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to massive $120,000,000 contract extension

Lions sign young WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to massive $120,000,000 contract extension

By Adam Hulse
Modified Apr 24, 2024 17:11 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown contract extension

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been among the most productive wide receivers in the entire NFL during his three-year career with the Detroit Lions. The star wide receiver has reportedly been seeking a contract extension ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He recently got what he was looking for, while avoiding being forced to play out the final year of his rookie deal.

The Lions are clearly aware of how important St. Brown is to their success after signing him to the richest contract by any wide receiver in NFL history. His new deal is worth $120 million over four years and includes $77 million in guaranteed money.

also-read-trending Trending

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was named a first-team All-Pro last year. He has already accumulated 315 receptions for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns and has increased his output in each of those categories in all three of his seasons.

He also served as a crucial contributor to helping the Detroit Lions make it to the NFC conference championship game last year. This all played a role in him becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Amon-Ra St. Brown tops the list of NFL's highest-paid wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Prior to Amon-Ra St. Brown signing his massive contract extension, Cooper Kupp received the most guaranteed money by any wide receiver in NFL history. Kupp's deal included $75 million in guarantees, but St. Brown recently surpassed him with $77 million from the Detroit Lions.

His total contract value is worth $120 million for his four-year extension, putting his AAV at an incredible $30 million. This ties Tyreek Hill for the highest AAV for any wide receiver ever. The two of them, along with Nick Bosa and Chris Jones, are the only four non-quarterbacks who currently carry at least $30 million in AAV into the 2024 NFL season.

It will be interesting to see how long St. Brown retains the top spot on the highest-paid wide receivers list with several other superstars currently seeking extensions of their own. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb are among those who are also expected to receive enormous contracts in the near future.

All three of them are likely as pleased with St. Brown getting a monstrous contract as he is. They will likely use it in their negotiations as a reference for whatever asking price they are seeking.

