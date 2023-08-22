Lisa Ann stumbles onto Game Day host’s most overrated NFL player debate, throws $160,000,000 Daniel Jones to the wolves

Lisa Ann was recently spotted at The Game Day event. There, she answered the question: Who is the most overrated player in the NFL?

The Game Day hosts were asking questions of fans. They wanted to know which player was the most overvalued, according to the fans. Many of them mentioned Dak Prescott, the QB1 of the Dallas Cowboys, and some said Deebo Samuels.

In the mix was Lisa Ann, who thought that the starting quarterback of the New York Giants was the most overrated player in the league. Daniel Jones signed a blockbuster contract worth $160 million. But she took a shot at his performance. She said:

"If I’m gonna go by paycheck? Daniel Jones. 15TDs you get to bring that bag in?"

Fans were surprised to see the former actress give a sound reason compared to others. Their reactions were the following:

Some fans agreed with her opinions, while others were against her.

Why did Lisa Ann think Daniel Jones was overrated?

When Jones signed an extension deal with the New York Giants, not everyone in The Big Apple was happy. There are fans who still believe that the 26-year-old does not have the caliber to lead the team to the Super Bowl.

They think so because Jones' first three seasons were not impressive and were filled with errors. During his initial three years, Jones recorded 29 interceptions but failed to achieve a winning record, raising significant concerns.

These figures were notably concerning, and there were speculations that the Giants would retain Jones for his fourth year. Even though the QB has improved over the years, without Saquon Barkley, he threw 14 interceptions and had a passer rating of only 80.3.

Additionally, like Lisa Ann, many fans believed that since Jones had only played at a high standard for one of his four NFL seasons, he is highly overpaid.

