Listing every woman in an NFL coaching role in 2024 as league boasts 141% increase in roles

It's International Women's Day, and the NFL is celebrating all of the female coaches in the league. The day is intended to celebrate women across the globe who are breaking down barriers and allowing the next generation more opportunities in all facets of life.

The NFL has taken significant steps in hiring female coaches and support staff throughout the last few years. Since 2020, the National Football League has had a 141% increase in women employed in coaching roles.

"This #InternationalWomensDay, we're celebrating the coaches who are breaking barriers and growing the game," the league wrote in an X post on Friday.

The league continues to look for ways to ensure that it is inclusive to all, and continuing the upward trend of hiring more female coaches is the first step.

Female coaches currently working in the NFL

Nine teams in the NFL have at least one female coach on their staff.

Angela Baker, Offensive Assistant Coach - New York Giants

Angela Baker was promoted to her current role as Offensive Assistant Coach in 2023 after serving as the Giants' offensive quality control. She is just the second woman in the organization's history to have a role on the coaching staff.

Callie Brownson, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach - Cleveland Browns

Callie Brownson has worked with the Cleveland Browns since 2020 when she was first hired as the Chief of Staff. In 2022, she was also given the assistant wide receivers coach role. Before her tenure with the Browns, she was the offensive quality control coach for Dartmouth, making her the first full-time female coach in NCAA Division I football.

Kaelyn Buskey, Strength and Conditioning Coach - Baltimore Ravens

Kaelyn Buskey was the strength and conditioning intern for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, she was promoted to a full-time role on the staff.

Megan Rosburg, Assistant to the Head Coach - Baltimore Ravens

Megan Rosburg has worked for the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons and has an impact in various areas. As head coach John Harbaugh's assistant, she manages the coaching staff, develops schedules, delivers communication to the team and is involved in the team operations. She also works with the defensive, specifically the defensive line and outside linebackers coaching staff.

Marianna Salas, Assistant Coaching Research Fellow - Baltimore Ravens

Marianna Salas was hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 as the assistant coaching research fellow. Her role requires her to study analytics and give scouting reports for each weekly matchup.

Jill Costanza, Director of Sports Science - Detroit Lions

Jill Costanza has worked for the Detroit Lions for three seasons as the director of sports science. She is also a certified strength and conditioning coach and the Lions' assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Isabel Diaz, Special Teams Coaching Fellow - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts hired Isabel Diaz in May 2023 after working as an undergrad assistant with Oklahoma State for five seasons. As a fellow for the coaching staff, she works with the special team squad.

Maral Javadifar, Rehab/Performance - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Maral Javadifar just finished her fifth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She is currently the director of rehabilitation/performance coach for the Bucs, a position she has had for two seasons. She and Lori Locust became the first female coaches in the NFL to win a Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Jennifer King, Offensive Assistant/Runnings Back Coach - Chicago Bears

Jennifer King has worked in the NFL since 2018 as a wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers. In 2020, she was a coaching intern for the Washington Commanders and was then promoted to running backs coach in 2021. After coaching changes in Washington, she was hired by the Chicago Bears in 2024 as an offensive assistant and running backs coach.

Autumn Lockwood, Associate Performance - Philadelphia Eagles

Autumn Lockwood is the associate performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. She has been with the team since 2022 when she was hired to work on the strength and conditioning team.

Lori Locust, Defensive Quality Control Coach - Tennessee Titans

Lori Locust has been in the NFL since 2018 as a defensive line coaching intern with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2019, Locust was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the assistant defensive line coach.

In 2020, she helped coach one of the best defenses in the NFL that led to the Super Bowl LV victory, making her and Maral Javadifar the first two female NFL coaches to win a Super Bowl. She was hired by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, making her the first full-time coach for the team.

Haley Roberts, Sports Performance - Tennessee Titans

Haley Roberts joined Locust as one of the first full-time female head coaches for the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Prior to her current role, she was a strength and conditioning intern for the team.