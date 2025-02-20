"Literally everything is in place" - Bears fans connect the dots to recruit Trey Smith after Chiefs make decision on Pro Bowler

Chicago Bears fans believe their team will be signing star offensive lineman Trey Smith in free agency. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs aren't expected to franchise or transition tag the offensive lineman.

Smith is set to hit free agency and many NFL teams will be interested in him. He's a Pro Bowl guard and the Bears have a need on the offensive line.

Some fans alleged that Smith's girlfriend lives in Chicago, thereby making it a likely spot.

"unless ryan poles f***s this up he’s such a bear, literally everything is in place," a fan wrote.

"Bears Twitter finding out Trey Smith’s GF lives in Chicago too. Bears fans are really better than the FBI," a fan added.

"Bears fans can do some good investigative work," another fan added.

"welcome to Chicago big fella!," another fan wrote.

If the Bears sign Smith it would be massive for their offensive line and protecting Caleb Williams.

"Maybe we can get a discount," a fan added.

"It’s time @treysmith Come home," a fan wrote.

Smith was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Trey Smith to be one of the most coveted offensive lineman this offseason

Despite Trey Smith being one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, he is expected to reach free agency.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported that Kansas City won't franchise tag Smith.

"Smith is expected to be the most coveted offensive lineman this year in free agency. The Chiefs are not expected to place the franchise tag or the transition tag on Smith, according to a league source," Taylor wrote.

Kansas City GM Brett Veach heaped praise on Smith.

“He’s as good as they get,” Veach said just days before Super Bowl LIX.

Smith played 655 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a sack last season.

