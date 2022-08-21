"Locking themselves in the house and going through some stuff" - Pat McAfee believes something is not right about Tom Brady's absence

Tom Brady's absence from training camp has garnered wild speculation from the media and fans. Everyone is wondering what exactly is going on with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. In his 23-year career, Tom Brady has never stepped away from the game or his team like this. For some, this is a cause for major concern.

Analysts and fans have speculated on a possible return to retirement, a secretive medical procedure, and even a role as a singer on the Fox television show, The Masked Singer. Former NFL punter and host of his own show, Pat McAfee, and his crew have come up with some of the wildest theories yet. One put forward by Pat is that it's simply problems at home that Brady needs to address.

“Me and Tom Brady have many different levels of society and life, but everything is tracked. Literally everything. So are they just locking themselves in the house and going through some stuff and turning all their phones off? And like, 'Hey! We're going to have Amish month.' Is that what their doing?

Every relationship sees struggles, but if this were the case, Tom Brady is one of the few guys in football who could get away with leaving his team behind to deal with problems at home. Of course, this too is speculation, and no one knows for sure what’s behind Brady’s absence. But it’s fun to listen to the guys on the Pat McAfee Show come up with crazy theories.

Their other ideas included Brady being on trial, a Disney cruise, alien abduction, and an annual shedding of old skin that Brady goes through every year. Perhaps, his advanced age has pushed this year’s shedding into the preseason.

Tom Brady has a history of keeping some things private, despite his very public life on and off the field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Whatever the reason, Brady has often shown that there are some things he just won't share with his adoring fans. Whether it’s a deal to purchase part of the Miami Dolphins, friction with head coaches, or text messages about certain deflated footballs, the quarterback will only show us so much on the surface.

Assuming he returns to the team for the full season, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to have another solid season. Within the division, the Saints could pose a serious threat with an incredibly solid defense.

Although, we can’t be sure what Jameis Winston will look like in that offense. Brady could make a run for one more ring before he begins his commentator duties with Fox.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by Windy Goodloe