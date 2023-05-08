Logan Ryan defends Bill Belichick as pressure continues to arise on 6x Super Bowl-winning HC

NFL strong safety Logan Ryan is one of thousands of players that has been coached by New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick.

Ryan was dafted in the third-round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Patriots as he was selected 83rd-overall. Ryan spent four seasons with Belichik and the Patriots from 2013-2016 and loved playing for Belichick.

Ryan joined Good Morning Football Monday, May 8th, and provided some background information on what it was liked to be coached by Belichik. Ryan raved about how much he enjoyed being coached by Belichick and how fair he was.

Ryan said:

"First of all, I enjoyed being coached by Bill Belichick. I know not everybody can do it, but the way that he treated a rookie and the way that he treated Tom Brady was pretty similar in a sense that you get what you put in."

"He was very monotone. I thought he was funny. We would always be cracking jokes. But he didn’t play favorites.”

Ryan added that getting coached by Belichick is like a masters course in footbal.

Ryan added:

"You’re getting a masters course in football. You’re getting the fundamentals at a high level, and he’s [treating] everyone fair beyond the board, playing undrafted rookies, playing seventh-round draft picks. And you’re like, ‘You know what? I get what I earn here, and I’m OK with that.'”

Belichick is known for his grim, serious demeanor that has brought him much success in his coaching career. Former players have had mixed opinions about playing under him.

Former New England Patriot Asante Samuel didn't seem to enjoy playing for Bill Belichick

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots

While Logan Ryan is one of many who enjoyed being coached by Bill Belichick, not everyone was a fan of him as a coach.

Former defensive back, Asante Samuel, who played for the Patriots from 2003-2007 under Belichick, recently opened up. He bashed the "Patriot Way" and coach Belichick.

Samuel said via the "I Am Athlete Podcast":

"Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain't going for none of that. I don't know what no Patriot Way is."

"I'm here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money. So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain't got no respect for you."

Samuel accused Belichick and the Patriots of not allowing players to earn additional incentives due to not hitting bonuses as they would sit guys later on in the season. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski also threw shade at the Patriots for not allowing players to hit certain incentives.

While Bill Belichick has mixed reviews as a coach to players, one thing is for sure - his way worked a lot in the past and has brought the franchise six Super Bowls.

