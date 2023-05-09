It’s still uncertain if strong safety Logan Ryan will play in the 2023 NFL season. After spending one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he remains a free agent. But while he has played 10 seasons of professional football, Ryan is best remembered for imitating Marshawn Lynch during his rookie year.

The two-time Super Bowl champion aired his side regarding that cocky act during his recent appearance on Good Morning Football. Ryan said:

“My first interception in my career was a pick six. And it was my rookie year… So we're playing the Jets… I'm playing against Geno Smith… they try to run a slant route on me. I pick it off. I have too much time to run.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So I'm like, what is my celebration to be? Next thing you know, I end up doing the Marshawn because that was really, you know, sent towards Rex Ryan, who I remember meeting and thought I wanted to be a New York Jet. I said, Rex, you should draft me in the first or second round, man.”

The former Rutgers standout continued:

“He goes a different route in the first round, picks a different corner, doesn't play as long as I do. So, I had a little celebration for him. I ended up getting fined for it later on. I had to apologize to my mom. It was a great play. And a bad play, but first ever career start pick six back at home, so I thought that was pretty cool.”

Lynch has a penchant for doing the crotch grab, especially when he is about to score touchdowns. It got so out of hand that the NFL warned him of a 15-yard penalty every time he did the act during Super Bowl XLIX.

Coincidentally, Logan Ryan and the Patriots won that game over the Seattle Seahawks, thanks to Malcolm Butler’s game-clinching interception.

The aftermath of Logan Ryan’s lewd gesture

The league bestowed a $10,000 fine on Ryan for that gesture. Meanwhile, the Jets selected Dee Milliner with the ninth overall selection of the 2013 NFL Draft. New York didn’t pick up his fifth-year option and he was out of the league after the 2016 season.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Per league source, Pats CB Logan Ryan has been fined $10,000 for his mid-air crotch grab while scoring a touchdown against the Jets. Per league source, Pats CB Logan Ryan has been fined $10,000 for his mid-air crotch grab while scoring a touchdown against the Jets.

Conversely, the New England Patriots selected Logan Ryan in the third round. He has also played for the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants.

He also had four tackles and a pass deflection during that game against the Jets. But while he returned that interception for a touchdown, the Jets had the last laugh after winning the AFC East clash 30-27.

Logan Ryan finished the 2013 season with 35 total tackles, 10 passes defended, five interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes