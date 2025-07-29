  • home icon
  "Long ways to go": Malik Nabers expresses true feelings after roster overhaul with Russell Wilson

"Long ways to go": Malik Nabers expresses true feelings after roster overhaul with Russell Wilson

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:48 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Malik Nabers shared his thoughts on the New York Giants and their complete overhaul this offseason.

Nabers explained that the addition of leadership to the organization has been huge heading into the team's 2025 campaign.

"I would probably say the people that we put in this building this year," Nabers said on Tuesday, via the "Up & Adams" show. "You know, adding a few more quarterbacks — Jameis (Winston), (Jaxson) Dart, Russell (Wilson), Jevon Holland, you know, (Paulson) Adebo.
also-read-trending Trending
"So having those athletic guys, having those leaders that's on defense and offense, I think it's the drive that we've been feeling. We've been seeing a lot of leadership from those guys, so we moving in the right direction, but still a long way to go."

Nabers is hoping to capitalize on a momentous rookie season in 2024. The No. 6 pick last year hauled in 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. With Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, it will be interesting to see how much better the LSU product would be in his sophomore campaign.

Can Russell Wilson maintain the starting quarterback role in New York through 2025?

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson signed a one-year $10.5 million contract with New York this offseason. It came after leading Pttsburgh to a playoff appearance in 2024, a season where he passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also guided the Steelers to a wild-card round appearance; however, they were defeated by their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson joins a Giants team in need of a new signal-caller after parting ways with Daniel Jones. Wilson is flanked by veteran Jameis Winston and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

The Ole Miss product won't be starting as Wilson has been named New York's QB1 to open the campaign. However, the rookie could get a chance to lead the offense if Wilson falls short of expectations.

New York opens its 2025 regular season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

