Look: Josh Allen's girlfriend shares latest vacation photos with Bills QB

Josh Allen is currently ranked among the top quarterbacks in the NFL and many claim he could be an MVP candidate this season. As the season approaches, Allen took time off for one last getaway with his girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams.

Josh Allen and his girlfriend ride the range.

Williams posted photos on Instagram of their vacation to Diamond Cross Ranch, a family-owned ranch located in Wyoming. The couple enjoyed glorious views as they rode horseback across the countryside.

Josh Allen @JoshAllenQB



dkng.co/JOSHALLEN In partnership with @metabilia_io , introducing the Josh Allen Series I Member NFT Program, The Series I Member NFT Black Edition sold out in just 3 minutes! The Green Member NFT drops next at 4pm ET! Available exclusively on @DK_Marketplace In partnership with @metabilia_io, introducing the Josh Allen Series I Member NFT Program, The Series I Member NFT Black Edition sold out in just 3 minutes! The Green Member NFT drops next at 4pm ET! Available exclusively on @DK_Marketplace dkng.co/JOSHALLEN https://t.co/zMATEiSqq4

The quarterback spent much of his college career as the shot-caller for the University of Wyoming Cowboys and no doubt has a fondness for the state. He and Williams grew up together in their hometown of Firebaugh, California.

He came into the league back in 2018 as the number seven overall selection by the Buffalo Bills. This came despite him being predicted to go first overall. Old high school tweets that contained offensive terms may have had something to do with his slip. Nonetheless, the quarterback apologized and the Bills, seeing an opportunity to get him, traded up to claim their franchise quarterback.

Allen and the Bills are favored by many this season after a thrilling performance in last seasons' divisional round

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 camp as favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. They've added two-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller to their defense.

All eyes are on the fifth-year quarterback to come out and have an MVP-type season. He put up a phenomenal performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round last season. Unfortunately for Buffalo, due to league overtime rules, the game was essentially decided by a coinflip.

This upcoming season stands to be increasingly challenging for the Bills. The other three teams in the AFC East have made notable moves to improve their rosters. The Miami Dolphins have brought in speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and the New York Jets had an incredibly impressive draft. Additionally, the Patriots seem all the more dangerous, now in their second year with Mac Jones as the shot-caller.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far