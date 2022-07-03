LOOK: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shows off stunning bodysuit built completely from Air Jordan 4s

Russell Wilson, one of the newest members of the Denver Broncos unit, has been married to pop star Ciara for about six years. The dynamic celebrity couple have had two kids together in that time. Being a public couple can have ups and downs, but it appears that Wilson and Ciara are only having ups right now.

Mrs Wilson has an Instagram page with over 32 million followers, but that number might be growing after the latest post.

Ciara took to the social media platform to show off an interesting new bodysuit. Showing off new clothes or high fashion is not uncommon her, but it is rather uncommon for the suit to be made entirely of shoes.

Air Jordan 4s are perhaps the most iconic and most popular shoes of all, and Ciara is showcasing not only a pair of Jordan 4s but a full bodysuit made of them. There are laces, tongues, and plenty of other pieces of the shoe fashioned into quite a fashion statement.

Russell Wilson's prospects with the Denver Broncos

In one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason, Russell Wilson was sent from the Seattle Seahawks, where he had spent his entire nine-year career, to the Broncos.

The Broncos sent Seattle quite the package:

Quarterback Drew Lock

Tight end Noah Fant

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris

Two first-round picks (2022, 9 overall, and 2023)

Two second-round picks (2022, 40 overall, and 2023)

A 2022 fifth-round pick

The Seahawks finished 7-10 last year and missed the playoffs, and the nine-time Pro Bowler decided he'd like to move on. Did he move to greener pastures, though?

Denver boasts a stronger defense than the Seahawks did in recent years, even with the loss of Shelby Harris. They also have one of the deepest wide receiver corps, which includes:

Courtland Sutton

Tim Patrick

Jerry Jeudy

K.J. Hamler

The loss of Noah Fant hurts, though. The running back duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon is among the best in the league and should help take the pressure off their new quarterback.

Russell Wilson in action

The Broncos also feature a potentially stronger offensive line and better protection - something Wilson had struggled with in Seattle.

While the Broncos play in one of football's toughest divisions, the same can be said for Seattle. Though the Seahawks aren't expected to compete for the playoffs, the other three teams, which includes the defending Super Bowl champions, are.

The Broncos have to contend with three other playoff hopefuls, so the competition doesn't appear to have lessened, despite the recent move.

Ultimately, time will tell whether or not the former Wisconsin quarterback has a better time in Denver than he did in Seattle.

