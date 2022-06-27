LOOK: Shannon Sharpe shows off incredible physique on his 54th birthday

It's another day around the sun for Shannon Sharpe. The NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of FOX Sports' Undisputed turns 54 today, although looking at him you can't tell.

The former player posted several pictures on Twitter celebrating his birthday and saying he's in good shape is an understatement. Known for eating right and working out, it appears Sharpe has carried on with his training years after his football career ended.

Sharpe posted his pictures with the following caption:

"The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world."

Alongside the topless pictures were several snippets of him in six different suits that he wore while on set with Undisputed.

Maintaining the physique he has is impressive, but it does not come without dedication and hard work. Constant clean eating, daily workouts and everything in between can be tough. For most people, it lasts a couple of weeks, but the former tight end has been doing this for most of his life.

Some players retire from the NFL and let go of the standards they set for themselves to stay in shape, but Sharpe is committed to himself.

Shannon Sharpe is a true legend of the game

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

The former tight end played 14 years in the NFL. He played 12 with the Denver Broncos and two with the Baltimore Ravens. He won three Super Bowls during his time in the league, was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and was a first-team All-Pro four times.

On top of that, he is part of the NFL 1990's All-Decade Team and is in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. He also holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single-game by a tight end with 214 yards.

He finished his career with 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns. He was enshrined in the NFL's Hall of Fame in 2011. These days, Sharpe can be seen co-hosting the hugely popular FOX Sports' Undisputed show, alongside Skip Bayless.

