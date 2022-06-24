WATCH: "I'm crushed" - Shannon Sharpe shares a heartfelt message following the passing of former Ravens teammate Tony Siragusa

Former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle, Tony 'The Goose' Siragusa tragically died in his sleep at home on June 22, 2022.

Shannon Sharpe was Siragusa's teammate in Baltimore in 2001. He reacted to the news and said that he was heartbroken.

“I'm heartbroken. I'm crushed. I'm at a loss for words. My thoughts & prayers go out to Goose's wife, kids, family, friends & fans. I have one thing to say, Big fella. The next time I see you, I'm going to need my restitution…You embarrassed me on national TV. Rest easy, Goose."

Sharpe added that he recently saw Siragusa when they were filming for a show called '30 for 30' on the Ravens of 2000.

“I just saw Goose a month ago when we were filming a ’30 for 30′ on the 2000 Ravens. He walked up to me and said, ‘I see you’re still working out and eating bulljive'. I said to him, ‘I see you’re not working out, eating bulljive'. We laughed, we hugged, it was a great time. We spent about 5-6 hours together just talking, laughing, and reminiscing – and now he’s gone.”

Ravens nation lost a current player also on the same day in Jaylon Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson passed away on June 22

Ravens nation had a tough day on June 22. Not only did Siragusa tragically pass away, but current outside linebacker/ defensive end Jaylon Ferguson also left his mortal abode on the same day.

Medics were called to Ferguson's home in Harwood because he was not breathing. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

In his three seasons with the Ravens in the NFL, Ferguson played in 38 games, recording 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.

According to heavy.com, neither the team nor Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, offered any details surrounding Ferguson’s death. However, Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner reported that the death might have been the result of a "suspected overdose based on items found at the scene."

Ferguson played at the college level for Louisiana Tech and recorded 45 sacks in his career there. Louisiana Tech released the following statement:

The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson. We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP, 45.

