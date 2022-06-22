"So many young guys passing away" - NFL fans left distraught with news of Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson passing away

On Wednesday, June 22, it was announced early morning that Baltimore Ravens defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had passed away.

The cause of Ferguson's death has not been revealed at the moment. Ferguson was just 26 years old at the time of his death.

Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner tweeted that medics were called late last night to Ferguson's home in Harwood because he was not breathing. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

In his three seasons with the Ravens in the NFL, Ferguson played in 38 games, recording 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.

The Ravens announced the news on Wednesday morning via a statement on Twitter:

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality."

Jaylon Ferguson becomes the third NFL player to pass away this off-season

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

Jaylon Ferguson's death makes this the third consecutive month that the NFL has witnessed the tragic passing of an active player.

On April 9, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was struck by a dump truck on a highway.

On May 30, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident in Dallas, Texas. The crash took place around 2:28 a.m. on Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. Gladney's 26-year-old girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, was also in the car with him and passed away.

The NFL has endured some tough times over the last three months, with horrific things happening to players.

