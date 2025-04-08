"Look what you started" - Russell Wilson sends message to wife Ciara after an old woman goes viral doing Defy Gravity chair challenge

Russell Wilson is all there supporting his wife, Ciara, as she released her new song, "Ecstasy." The American singer-songwriter has recently released her new song, in which she did a sensual dance on a chair and asked fans to join her for the "Defy Gravity" challenge on TikTok.
To everyone's surprise, a 75-year-old woman tried the challenge, and the video just went viral on the internet. A fan on TikTok shared a video of her grandmother doing the popular challenge with a text saying:
"POV: Ciara got my 75-year-old grandma doing Defy Gravity chair challenge omfg."
The video was later shared by Ciara on her Instagram handle, and then Russell Wilson also shared it on his Instagram story. He wrote:
"Ahh Hell babe....Look what you started 🤣🤣🤣 #Ecstasy #DefyGravityChallenge."
The Giants quarterback was also surprised by the old woman doing the challenge and he further wrote:
"Yallll, this one dun took me out!!! Yassss!! 75 yrs!! Wow!! Lol."
Ciara's challenge is getting viral on the internet and fans are trying to dance like her. Meanwhile, her song Ecstasy, which was released on April 2, 2025, has so far accumulated a total of 533,952 views on YouTube, where Ciara enjoys around 6.03 million subscribers.
Russell Wilson's brand plans to launch "Good Man Golf" collection at Augusta Masters
While his wife, Ciara, is making waves on the internet with her new song, Russell Wilson is preparing to launch the new golf collection of his brand, Good Man. This week, golf's first Major of the year, The Masters, is scheduled to take place at the Augusta National Golf Course, and on Monday, the QB's brand surprised fans by teasing their collection.
Good Man Brand shared a short video of their shoes along with a caption that says:
"Join us for the launch of Good Man Golf."
Russell Wilson also shared another story on his Instagram handle of his brand's shoe collection by tagging the Masters and also revealing the dates of the golf men's Major.
Notably, the 2025 Masters will officially start on Thursday, April 10, with its main event, while ahead of that, on Wednesday, April 9, players along with their family members and friends will participate in the Major's popular Par 3 contest.
