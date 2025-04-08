"Look what you started" - Russell Wilson sends message to wife Ciara after an old woman goes viral doing Defy Gravity chair challenge

Russell Wilson is all there supporting his wife, Ciara, as she released her new song, "Ecstasy." The American singer-songwriter has recently released her new song, in which she did a sensual dance on a chair and asked fans to join her for the "Defy Gravity" challenge on TikTok.

To everyone's surprise, a 75-year-old woman tried the challenge, and the video just went viral on the internet. A fan on TikTok shared a video of her grandmother doing the popular challenge with a text saying:

"POV: Ciara got my 75-year-old grandma doing Defy Gravity chair challenge omfg."

The video was later shared by Ciara on her Instagram handle, and then Russell Wilson also shared it on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"Ahh Hell babe....Look what you started 🤣🤣🤣 #Ecstasy #DefyGravityChallenge."

The Giants quarterback was also surprised by the old woman doing the challenge and he further wrote:

"Yallll, this one dun took me out!!! Yassss!! 75 yrs!! Wow!! Lol."

Still from Russell Wilson's Instagram story/@dangerusswilson

Ciara's challenge is getting viral on the internet and fans are trying to dance like her. Meanwhile, her song Ecstasy, which was released on April 2, 2025, has so far accumulated a total of 533,952 views on YouTube, where Ciara enjoys around 6.03 million subscribers.

Russell Wilson's brand plans to launch "Good Man Golf" collection at Augusta Masters

While his wife, Ciara, is making waves on the internet with her new song, Russell Wilson is preparing to launch the new golf collection of his brand, Good Man. This week, golf's first Major of the year, The Masters, is scheduled to take place at the Augusta National Golf Course, and on Monday, the QB's brand surprised fans by teasing their collection.

Good Man Brand shared a short video of their shoes along with a caption that says:

"Join us for the launch of Good Man Golf."

Still from Russell Wilson's Good Man Brand's Instagram story/@goodmanbrand

Russell Wilson also shared another story on his Instagram handle of his brand's shoe collection by tagging the Masters and also revealing the dates of the golf men's Major.

Still from Russell Wilson's Instagram story/@dangerusswilson

Notably, the 2025 Masters will officially start on Thursday, April 10, with its main event, while ahead of that, on Wednesday, April 9, players along with their family members and friends will participate in the Major's popular Par 3 contest.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

