"Looked like Tom Brady": Davante Adams shares honest feelings about Baker Mayfield's fiery interaction with CJ Gardner-Johnson

Things got heated between Baker Mayfield and CJ Gardner-Johnson during Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans. The quarterback wasn't pleased with the safety after a play, leading to a fiery exchange.Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams was asked to share his take on the incident on Tuesday. The six-time Pro Bowler compared Mayfield to a legendary quarterback.&quot;I'm a big Baker fan, man, and he earned a lot of respect,&quot; Adams said, via the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show.&quot; &quot;Yeah, that that that remind me of some, and I don't want to get carried away as far as the whole picture, but just the attitude popping up, talking some, some mess to him, that kind of looked like Tom (Brady) a little bit right there.&quot;Love to see a quarterback fired up like that, not afraid to go meet the defense and talk a little mess and right in their face like that.&quot;Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 20-19 win. The quarterback also recorded three carries for 33 yards.Mayfield and Co. have started the season with a 2-0 record. They'll look to remain unbeaten when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets are heading into the Week 3 matchup with a 0-2 record.Antonio Brown reacts to Baker Mayfield and CJ Gardner-Johnson incidentThe interaction between Baker Mayfield and CJ Gardner-Johnson happened when the Tampa Bay quarterback was tackled during a third-and-10 play. The two-time Pro Bowler initially went down but got up to confront the Texans safety for looking down at him.Former Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown shared his reaction by reposting NFL insider Dov Kleiman's X.&quot;CJ Gardner Johnson= Baker's B**ch,&quot; Brown tweeted on Monday.Gardner-Johnson said that Mayfield got the win and wants to leave it at that. The safety praised the quarterback, calling him a great player and a great competitor. He also congratulated the Buccaneers and added that his focus is on the next game.