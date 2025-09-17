  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Looked like Tom Brady": Davante Adams shares honest feelings about Baker Mayfield's fiery interaction with CJ Gardner-Johnson

"Looked like Tom Brady": Davante Adams shares honest feelings about Baker Mayfield's fiery interaction with CJ Gardner-Johnson

By Nishant
Published Sep 17, 2025 14:32 GMT
Davante Adams and Baker Mayfield (Imagn)
Davante Adams and Baker Mayfield (image credits: IMAGN)

Things got heated between Baker Mayfield and CJ Gardner-Johnson during Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans. The quarterback wasn't pleased with the safety after a play, leading to a fiery exchange.

Ad

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams was asked to share his take on the incident on Tuesday. The six-time Pro Bowler compared Mayfield to a legendary quarterback.

"I'm a big Baker fan, man, and he earned a lot of respect," Adams said, via the "Up & Adams Show." "Yeah, that that that remind me of some, and I don't want to get carried away as far as the whole picture, but just the attitude popping up, talking some, some mess to him, that kind of looked like Tom (Brady) a little bit right there.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Love to see a quarterback fired up like that, not afraid to go meet the defense and talk a little mess and right in their face like that."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 20-19 win. The quarterback also recorded three carries for 33 yards.

Mayfield and Co. have started the season with a 2-0 record. They'll look to remain unbeaten when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets are heading into the Week 3 matchup with a 0-2 record.

Ad

Antonio Brown reacts to Baker Mayfield and CJ Gardner-Johnson incident

The interaction between Baker Mayfield and CJ Gardner-Johnson happened when the Tampa Bay quarterback was tackled during a third-and-10 play. The two-time Pro Bowler initially went down but got up to confront the Texans safety for looking down at him.

Former Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown shared his reaction by reposting NFL insider Dov Kleiman's X.

Ad
"CJ Gardner Johnson= Baker's B**ch," Brown tweeted on Monday.

Gardner-Johnson said that Mayfield got the win and wants to leave it at that. The safety praised the quarterback, calling him a great player and a great competitor. He also congratulated the Buccaneers and added that his focus is on the next game.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications