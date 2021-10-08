"I’ll be looking like a Transformer" - Lamar Jackson urges NFL to protect all QBs the same way

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most mobile and versatile players in the National Football League. Lamar Jackson is known for making plays happen with his legs and scrambling when need be, making him one of the most targeted players on the Baltimore Ravens offense.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week that he felt that Lamar Jackson didn't get enough penalties against him for roughing the passer.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS Lamar Jackson is the first QB in #NFL history to throw for 1,000 yards and rush for 250 yards in the first 4 games of a season. Jackson is on pace for 4,577 passing yards and 1,186 rushing yards. #Ravens #Ravens Flock Lamar Jackson is the first QB in #NFL history to throw for 1,000 yards and rush for 250 yards in the first 4 games of a season. Jackson is on pace for 4,577 passing yards and 1,186 rushing yards. #Ravens #RavensFlock https://t.co/tGiznyEma1

Here is what Lamar Jackson had to say about his head coach's comments.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson urges NFL to protect all quarterbacks

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't feel that opposing teams are penalized enough for their hits against Lamar Jackson. The last time that a team was penalized for a hit on Lamar Jackson was December 2019.

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Lamar Jackson: “We should be protected. All quarterbacks in the league, not just myself.” Lamar Jackson: “We should be protected. All quarterbacks in the league, not just myself.” https://t.co/VuSqSRveOe

On Thursday, quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about Harbaugh's comments and whether he would consider wearing additional padding to protect himself. Lamar Jackson went on to say that he believes that all quarterbacks in the National Football League should be protected.

He also said that if he were to put on additional padding for protection he would look 'like a Transformer.'

“I feel like if I put on extra pads and stuff like that, I’ll be looking like a Transformer,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t want to be slowed down. But I just feel we should be protecting all QBs in the league, not just myself.”

So, the question remains as to why Lamar jackson isn't receiving calls for roughing the passer? One reason may be that he is considered a mobile quarterback and once he begins rushing, he becomes a runner.

That's not to say that opposing defenses shouldn't be penalized for their hits on Lamar Jackson. But because he is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league, he may not get the same types of calls that pocket passers do.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 Taking late hits and not having them called is something that Lamar Jackson is unfortunately used toThis no-call is another perfect example of what Jackson has had to put up with Taking late hits and not having them called is something that Lamar Jackson is unfortunately used toThis no-call is another perfect example of what Jackson has had to put up with https://t.co/7aoFEM9Ohq

Throughout the first four weeks of the NFL season, Lamar Jackson has continued to take hits that weren't called penalties by officials.

This seems to be amongst a long list of issues that NFL teams have had with officials this season. Quarterback hits, pass interference and even offsides have all come into question over the last few weeks, which leads fans to wonder if anything will change in the future.

