“Looks like AI” - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes joining forces with Lionel Messi in new Adidas campaign

Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi met last year at Arrowhead Stadium during a Major League Soccer game between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami. Now, their paths cross once again.

On Thursday, Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl-winning champion, and the soccer legend were seen posing with each other's jerseys in commemoration of the release of "You Got This", a new Adidas ad starring them:

Reactions to the image of them, though, were mixed, with one tweeting:

"Looks like AI"

VegasCheesehead @Shady_Justin LINK Looks like AI

"Dont see Brady and Ronaldo in this picture. Please delete tweet," one implored.

"Straight up (three fire emojis)," one marveled.

"Whoever did that to Pat’s face should be fired," another demanded.

"Bro this jersey swap got more chemistry than half the couples on my timeline," one compared.

The actual ad, which also stars the two players' respective wives, Brittany (nee Matthews) and Antonela (nee Roccuzzo), can be seen below:

Patrick Mahomes implores underperforming wideout to do more as Chiefs look to reclaim Super Bowl

The 2025 season seems to be a pivotal one for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Coming off a lopsided Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, they have some difficult decisions to make regarding their roster, especially at wide receiver.

One of the potential candidates to be cut as mandatory minicamp looms is Skyy Moore, who has largely underwhelmed in three seasons, catching only 43 of 74 targets for 494 yards and a single touchdown.

With the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy also on the roster, Moore's chances of playing out the final year of his contract appear slim.

Speaking to the press during OTAs late last month, Patrick Mahomes said of Moore's prospects of making the final roster (19:48):

"His job is to come in here and compete. (General manager Brett) Veach has brought in such great competition into that room. ... you let guys go out there and compete to see who the best five, six, seven, eight, whatever guys that is make the team but also compete in making each other better."

The Chiefs begin their preseason at the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT on KSHB, NBC's affiliate in the Kansas City area.

