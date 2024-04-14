WATCH: Patrick Mahomes links up with Lionel Messi at Arrowhead stadium ahead of MLS clash

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs is widely considered one of the best players not just in the NFL, but in all of sports. He already has three Super Bowl titles and five MVP awards (two regular-season and three Super Bowl), all before reaching the age of 30, and he is widely expected to only add to to that legacy.

On Saturday, he got to meet yet another sporting legend in MLS star Lionel Messi at Arrowhead Stadium. The Argentine soccer forward's Inter Miami CF played Sporting Kansas City (which Mahomes and wife Brittany partly own) on Saturday and won 3-2, with him scoring the third goal of the game to give the visitors the lead.

For the hosts, Erik Thommy had a brace, opening the scoring in the sixth minute. After Diego Gomez equalized, the German also tied the game himself in the 58th minute. But Messi's old Barcelona ally Luis Suarez scored for Inter in the 71st minute, and Sporting did not score again.

Patrick Mahomes’ KC Current playing Eli Manning’s Gotham FC this Sunday

Current NFL players owning soccer clubs is nothing new - Patrick Mahomes has it as one of off-field ventures after all, having ownership stakes in both Sporting Kansas City and the all-female Kansas City Current in the NWSL.

But speaking of the Current, they will have an intriguing match on hand this Sunday, when they visit Gotham FC. A founding member of the league, they gained some fame when former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning bought a minority stake in 2022. He said at the time:

“I have lived and worked in this community for almost two decades. It’s home to me, and Gotham FC is my family’s favorite soccer club. Combine that with the organization’s strong leadership, talented roster, and sustained growth, and it became clear that joining this great group was a fantastic opportunity.”

Fifteen months after the transaction, Gotham FC won the league title for the very first time in franchise history. Manning’s new squad now plays at home for the first time this season, and he had some light-hearted trash talk ahead:

“Hey, Mahomes. You may have one more of these than me, but do you have one of these? I don’t think so.”

The game will kick off at 6 AM on NWSL+.