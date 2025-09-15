"Looks like hell... Sissy football": Trump spews venom at NFL's new kickoff rule in major rant post

The NFL introduced a new kickoff rule ahead of the 2024 season, and while it was deemed largely successful, President Donald Trump slammed the rule on Monday.

The new-look kickoff was implemented to increase player safety, aiming to reduce head-on collisions and career-altering injuries. However, Donald Trump feels the new rule is increasing player safety and is "as dangerous." He wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning:

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the 'normal' kickoff, and looks like hell. The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.

"'Sissy' football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to 'roll back' the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

The new kickoff rule was implemented after 29 of the 32 NFL owners voted on the "dynamic kickoff" ahead of the 2024 season. The new rule has also reportedly increased the excitement for viewers creating more chances to return the ball.

Donald Trump called out kickoff rule during Super Bowl in February

While the 2024 season saw an increased returns from kickoffs at 32.8%, compared to 21.8% in 2023, the lowest in league history, Donald Trump called out the new rule during the Super Bowl in February.

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff,” Trump wrote on Feb. 9. “College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?”

During the offseason, team owners voted for another change, pushing back the touchbacks from 30 to the 35-yard line to discourage balls kicked past the landing zone.

