  "Looks like home game": Darius Slay's wife stunned as Steelers' fans fill Croke Park in Dublin for Week 4 game vs Vikings

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:08 GMT
Darius Slay
Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, commented on the Steelers presence in Dublin. (Photos via Darius Slay's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Darius Slay is in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Slay and the Steelers are playing the first ever regular season game in Ireland on Sunday as they face the Minnesota Vikings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the home team for Sunday's Week 4 matchup at Croke Park in Dublin. Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer Slay, was pleasantly surprised at the turnout of Steelers supporters for the game. Slay reshared a photo the Steelers posted of their fans in attendance at the game. In the caption she shared how the stands looked like a home game at Acrisure Stadium.

"Looks like a home game wow!! Steelers fans."-Jennifer Slay captioned the Instagram Story.
Jennifer Slay was shocked by the support for the Steelers in Ireland. (Photo via Jennifer Slay&#039;s Instagram Story)
Jennifer Slay was shocked by the support for the Steelers in Ireland. (Photo via Jennifer Slay's Instagram Story)

The Week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings drew in 74,512 at Croke Park, a sellout for the stadium. Darius Slay did suffer a minor abdominal injury in the first half of the game but returned to the field after he was checked out by the medical staff.

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer shared gameday look for Steelers home opener

Darius Slay spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles until the team decided to release the veteran cornerback in March. He quickly found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers who have been desperate for help in the secondary.

In Week 2 of the season, the Steelers hosted their home opener at Acrisure Stadium and Jennifer Slay attended and showed support for the cornerback. In an Instagram post, Jennifer Slay shared her gameday look for the first home game of the season. She wore a custom Pittsburgh Steelers tube top with SLay's number 23 jersey number. She paired the look with ripped, light washed jeans, sunglasses and necklace featuring Slay's jersey number.

"Football is back. 💛🖤 Top by @michele.alexis._ 😘"-Jennifer Slay wrote.

On March 13th, Slay signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to his time with the Eagles, Slay spent seven seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
