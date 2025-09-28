"Looks like home game": Darius Slay's wife stunned as Steelers' fans fill Croke Park in Dublin for Week 4 game vs Vikings

Darius Slay is in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Slay and the Steelers are playing the first ever regular season game in Ireland on Sunday as they face the Minnesota Vikings.The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the home team for Sunday's Week 4 matchup at Croke Park in Dublin. Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer Slay, was pleasantly surprised at the turnout of Steelers supporters for the game. Slay reshared a photo the Steelers posted of their fans in attendance at the game. In the caption she shared how the stands looked like a home game at Acrisure Stadium. &quot;Looks like a home game wow!! Steelers fans.&quot;-Jennifer Slay captioned the Instagram Story.Jennifer Slay was shocked by the support for the Steelers in Ireland. (Photo via Jennifer Slay's Instagram Story)The Week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings drew in 74,512 at Croke Park, a sellout for the stadium. Darius Slay did suffer a minor abdominal injury in the first half of the game but returned to the field after he was checked out by the medical staff.Darius Slay's wife Jennifer shared gameday look for Steelers home openerDarius Slay spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles until the team decided to release the veteran cornerback in March. He quickly found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers who have been desperate for help in the secondary.In Week 2 of the season, the Steelers hosted their home opener at Acrisure Stadium and Jennifer Slay attended and showed support for the cornerback. In an Instagram post, Jennifer Slay shared her gameday look for the first home game of the season. She wore a custom Pittsburgh Steelers tube top with SLay's number 23 jersey number. She paired the look with ripped, light washed jeans, sunglasses and necklace featuring Slay's jersey number. &quot;Football is back. 💛🖤 Top by @michele.alexis._ 😘&quot;-Jennifer Slay wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn March 13th, Slay signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to his time with the Eagles, Slay spent seven seasons with the Detroit Lions.