"Looks a little like troublemaker" - NFL fans react as Antonio Brown shares son's picture in his no. 84 Steelers jersey

Antonio Brown shared a photo of his son, Apollo, wearing the iconic No. 84 Pittsburgh Steelers jersey on July 1. No. 84 was worn by Antonio Brown during his nine-season tenure with the Steelers, where he racked up 11,207 receiving yards, 74 touchdowns, and seven Pro Bowl selections.

Additionally, AB captioned the X's post, writing:

"Born for Greatness."

Once the picture was live, NFL fans shared their reactions.

"A real cutie. BUT looks a little like a troublemaker," wrote one fan.

Another fan commented:

"No one is born for greatness. He was born into greatness and will be educated into it."

A third fan wrote:

"That outfit is super cool, you're definitely ready for greatness! Love the toy too."

More NFL fans joined in.

Antonio Brown is father to seven children, with four different women.

Antonio Brown Jr. ("Little AB"), born in 2007 to Shameika Brailsford, is the oldest child.

Antanyiah Brown, born in 2008 to Wiltrice Jackson, is the oldest daughter. Brown got into legal trouble in 2023 for not paying child support for her.

Autonomy Brown was born in 2014 to Chelsie Kyriss. He is the first of four kids with Chelsie.

Ali Brown was born in 2015 to Chelsie Kyriss. He is their second son.

Apollo Brown, born in 2017 to Chelsie Kyriss, is the third son with her.

Allure Brown was born in 2020 to Chelsie Kyriss. She is their youngest daughter.

That said, AB was briefly engaged to Chelsie Kyriss. The former Pittsburgh Steelers WR also has another child, Ace Brown. He was born in 2024 to Cydney Moreau.

Brown’s NFL career was a rollercoaster. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft. AB played 12 seasons across four teams, Steelers (2010–2018), Patriots (2019) and Buccaneers (2020–2021). He won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

However, his career was marred by legal issues, team conflicts, and a dramatic exit from the Buccaneers in 2021.

Next, AB briefly became co-owner of the Albany Empire in the National Arena League, which folded in 2023.

Antonio Brown's 7th child's mother Cydney Moreau turned heads at Miami Swim Week 2025

Cydney Moreau, the mother of Antonio Brown’s seventh child Ace, made waves at Miami Swim Week 2025 by walking the runway in a swimsuit. All while while holding her 10-month-old son.

Moreau wore a blue-and-white striped one-piece from Montce Swim, with Ace matching in tiny bathing suit bottoms.

She walked the runway twice, once with a tan cover-up and again in the striped look, both times cradling Ace.

AB reposted the photo with a one-word caption: “Blessings."

