Antonio Brown's 7th child Ace's mother Cydney Moreau struts runway in swimsuit with newborn

Cydney Moreau, the mother of Antonio Brown's seventh child, walked the runway this weekend at the annual Miami Swim Week. Moreau's walk was different as she held their son Ace.

Ad

She shared photos with the Montce Swimsuit company on Instagram. Moreau posted a carousel of photos of herself wearing a blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit that had a bow in the front. Ace had bathing suit bottoms in the same blue and white stripe print, for a cute mother-son matching look.

"Ace and I for @montce_swim ! We had so much fun," Moreau wrote on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Moreau and Ace walked the runway twice. She wore a tan coverup while her son's bathing suit matched that look during their second time.

Brown and Moreau announced the birth of Ace in July 2024, his seventh child. In posts on their Instagram accounts, they showed photos of their son shortly after his birth.

Antonio Brown applauded Cydney Moreau's Miami Swim Week appearance

Cydney Moreau received praise online for her decision to walk the runway with her 10-month old son. One of those who celebrated Moreau and Ace was Antonio Brown. He shared on X the photo that she posted on Instagram.

Ad

In the photo where Moreau held their son, Brown added a one-word caption.

"Blessings," Brown tweeted on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brown's positive message of support for Moreau and Ace came one day after he released a new song. The former NFL wide receiver turned rapper collaborated with Kodak Black for a new song called "I LUV ALL THE OPPS," along with a music video.

Brown abruptly walked away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022 after winning his first Super Bowl the year before. Since then, he has ventured into a few different career paths, including rapping and owning an arena football team, the Albany Empire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know