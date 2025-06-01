Antonio Brown's 7th child Ace's mother Cydney Moreau struts runway in swimsuit with newborn

Cydney Moreau, the mother of Antonio Brown's seventh child, walked the runway this weekend at the annual Miami Swim Week. Moreau's walk was different as she held their son Ace.
She shared photos with the Montce Swimsuit company on Instagram. Moreau posted a carousel of photos of herself wearing a blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit that had a bow in the front. Ace had bathing suit bottoms in the same blue and white stripe print, for a cute mother-son matching look.
"Ace and I for @montce_swim ! We had so much fun," Moreau wrote on Saturday.
Moreau and Ace walked the runway twice. She wore a tan coverup while her son's bathing suit matched that look during their second time.
Brown and Moreau announced the birth of Ace in July 2024, his seventh child. In posts on their Instagram accounts, they showed photos of their son shortly after his birth.
Antonio Brown applauded Cydney Moreau's Miami Swim Week appearance
Cydney Moreau received praise online for her decision to walk the runway with her 10-month old son. One of those who celebrated Moreau and Ace was Antonio Brown. He shared on X the photo that she posted on Instagram.
In the photo where Moreau held their son, Brown added a one-word caption.
"Blessings," Brown tweeted on Saturday.
Brown's positive message of support for Moreau and Ace came one day after he released a new song. The former NFL wide receiver turned rapper collaborated with Kodak Black for a new song called "I LUV ALL THE OPPS," along with a music video.
Brown abruptly walked away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022 after winning his first Super Bowl the year before. Since then, he has ventured into a few different career paths, including rapping and owning an arena football team, the Albany Empire.
