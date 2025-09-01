“Looks trash in green & gold”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons’ first look in Packers jersey 4  days after getting traded from Cowboys

It is quite bizarre to see Micah Parsons in Packers colours, and seeing him at their practice did not go over well with many. On Monday, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was on the field with Green Bay for the first time since the Dallas Cowboys traded him to the NFC North team in a blockbuster deal last week.“Looks trash in green and gold have fun,” one fan said online.“I still can’t believe this happened,” said another.“Ahhh so his injuries are just magically healed now I wonder how that happened ?” Another fan wondered.Many Cowboy fans and former players are still in shock and sick about Parsons going to Green Bay, with the linebacker himself saying it isn’t what he wanted. His status for the Packers’ Week One matchup against the Detroit Lions was in question because of a back injury. Some people wonder if he was exaggerating, given how he was moving around during practice.Jus10Herbert Burner @Jus10HerbertLINK@MySportsUpdate @KyleMalzhan Lions still run the north thoAaron Dibert @dibert_aaronLINK@MySportsUpdate @KyleMalzhan I think he will have a great season.ed @eblythe1980LINK@MySportsUpdate @KyleMalzhan It’s a miracle … back feels greatThe Lions are expected to be one of the top NFC title contenders this season, after finishing with the best record in the conference a season ago at 15-2. The addition of Parsons to Green Bay’s pass rush has many expecting this back-to-back playoff team might now be Super Bowl contenders. Parsons missed all of training camp as a result of his sore back. The Packers and Lions open their regular season campaign when they face each other at Lambeau Field on September 7.Micah Parsons not viewed positively by former teammatesWhile the Cowboys’ defense could suffer on the field without Parsons, it seems they may have gotten a massive headache out of their locker room.Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke about some of the Cowboys players’ influences via CBS Sports, and it appears the former Penn State defensive player wasn’t highly respected.“(Zack) Martin, (CeeDee) Lamb and (Dak) Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room,” Breer wrote.“That’s not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott.”Like many NFL stars, Parsons also hosts a podcast entitled “The Edge.”Another supposed issue, according to Breer, was Parsons’ desire to make big plays, which, according to some, contributed to the Cowboys’ struggles against the run.In 2024, they gave up 137.1 yards per game. Overall, they ranked 28th defensively in yards conceded per game, at 355.2.