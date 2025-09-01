  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • “Looks trash in green & gold”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons’ first look in Packers jersey 4  days after getting traded from Cowboys

“Looks trash in green & gold”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons’ first look in Packers jersey 4  days after getting traded from Cowboys

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 01, 2025 17:20 GMT
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

It is quite bizarre to see Micah Parsons in Packers colours, and seeing him at their practice did not go over well with many. On Monday, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was on the field with Green Bay for the first time since the Dallas Cowboys traded him to the NFC North team in a blockbuster deal last week.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Looks trash in green and gold have fun,” one fan said online.
“I still can’t believe this happened,” said another.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Ahhh so his injuries are just magically healed now I wonder how that happened ?” Another fan wondered.

Many Cowboy fans and former players are still in shock and sick about Parsons going to Green Bay, with the linebacker himself saying it isn’t what he wanted. His status for the Packers’ Week One matchup against the Detroit Lions was in question because of a back injury. Some people wonder if he was exaggerating, given how he was moving around during practice.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Lions are expected to be one of the top NFC title contenders this season, after finishing with the best record in the conference a season ago at 15-2. The addition of Parsons to Green Bay’s pass rush has many expecting this back-to-back playoff team might now be Super Bowl contenders. Parsons missed all of training camp as a result of his sore back. The Packers and Lions open their regular season campaign when they face each other at Lambeau Field on September 7.

Ad

Micah Parsons not viewed positively by former teammates

While the Cowboys’ defense could suffer on the field without Parsons, it seems they may have gotten a massive headache out of their locker room.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke about some of the Cowboys players’ influences via CBS Sports, and it appears the former Penn State defensive player wasn’t highly respected.

“(Zack) Martin, (CeeDee) Lamb and (Dak) Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room,” Breer wrote.
Ad
“That’s not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott.”

Like many NFL stars, Parsons also hosts a podcast entitled “The Edge.”

Another supposed issue, according to Breer, was Parsons’ desire to make big plays, which, according to some, contributed to the Cowboys’ struggles against the run.

In 2024, they gave up 137.1 yards per game. Overall, they ranked 28th defensively in yards conceded per game, at 355.2.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications