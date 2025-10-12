"Lord have mercy" "Concussion definitely": NFL fans react as Marvin Harrison Jr. exits field after dangerously slamming head to ground

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s game against the Indianapolis Colts ended abruptly after the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver slammed his head on the turf. The 23-year-old receiver caught a nice Jacoby Brisset pass, but a poor landing saw him hit his head on the turf.The second-year wideout headed for the injury tent following that, with many fans sharing their reactions on social media, especially X.OJ_Space21 wrote:“Concussion definitely.”OJ_Space21 @Oj_Space21LINK@UnderdogNFL Concussion definitelyJay Props also wrote:“Lord, have mercy.”Zilaah commented:“Hopelessly worrying… hope it’s nothing serious for Harrison Jr.”Tanveer Alam also commented:“Hoping it’s nothing serious and it’s cleared soon.”Zachary Taylor wrote:“No shot he’s coming back.”VheeJoe commented:“Man hope he’s good fr.”Sunday’s game was meant to be a homecoming of sorts for Marvin Harrison Jr., whose Pro Football Hall of Fame father played for the Colts. The former Ohio State standout was ruled out of the remainder of the game, however, after he was confirmed to have a concussion.Arizona is facing quite a situation with injuries affecting its offense. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was a game-time decision. However, he was eventually benched in favor of Brissett. Prior to Harrison’s injury during the game, the Cardinals were already missing about 10 of their players.With their star receiver out of the game, Jonathan Gannon’s men will be depending on players like tight end Trey McBride and receiver Michael Wilson. Zay Jones and Greg Dortch are other options the Cardinals can deploy on offense.Marvin Harrison Jr. will subsequently be put on the NFL’s concussion protocol. In the case that the concussion is severe, the receiver may be out for an extended period. The Cardinals staff and fans will be hoping to have him back in action soon, however.Marvin Harrison Jr.’s numbers so farMarvin Harrison Jr. has played in five games for the Cardinals this season. He looked set to have a more productive season than he did as a rookie in 2024. The former first-round pick played in 17 games for the Cardinals last season.He caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns through the season. In five games so far this season, he has recorded 20 receptions for 306 yards and two scores. Compared to his 14.3 yards per catch average from last season, Harrison currently averages 15.3 yards per reception this season.He will be hoping to be cleared to return to action soon.