Los Angeles Rams name eight players as team captains

After the Los Angeles Rams finalized their initial 53-man roster for the season, the team announced that they're going to have eight players as team captains in 2021.

The announcement was made through the team's social media accounts.

All the captains will wear a patch containing the letter 'C' on it, representing the word 'captain'. Typically, the number of gold stars on the patch represents the number of times a player was voted captain by his team. Use of the patch is optional.

Who are the 2021 Los Angeles Rams captains?

The Rams have designated eight players as team captains for the 2021 season, a mix of offense, defense and special teams.

QB Matthew Stafford: It's Stafford's first year with the Rams and he has already been voted as team captain. He was one of the captains of the Detroit Lions, but it's no surprise to see him voted in Los Angeles as well. Usually, quarterbacks are always voted a team captain.

WR Cooper Kupp: Kupp has been a model teammate since being drafted in 2017. He has been the Rams' captain before and it was far from a surprise to see him voted again with such talent and work ethic.

WR Robert Woods: Like Cooper Kupp, Woods has been voted team captain before and his impact on the field makes him a popular teammate. He joined the Rams in 2017 and has been a productive player ever since.

T Andrew Whitworth: At 39 years of age, Whitworth has been a model teammate with a tremendous work ethic and quality on the field. The best example of his dedication came last season when the veteran tore both his PCL and his MCL in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks but came back for the playoffs. Whitworth is another player who joined the Rams in 2017.

DT Aaron Donald: Donald has been with the Rams since 2014 and it's no surprise to see him here, as he's not only the best player on the team but he's one of the best in the NFL. His quality and work ethic makes him the best defensive player in the game, and he's been a captain before.

CB Jalen Ramsey: Ramsey was traded to the Rams midseason in 2019 and he's had some off-field questions before, not because of legal issues but more because of his personality and outspoken personality while in Jacksonville. This will be Ramsey's first year as a team captain, as he became a fantastic cornerback for Los Angeles while a model of dedication in the locker room.

S Jordan Fuller: If you consider Fuller's ascension from 2020 sixth-round pick to a starter and team captain, this kind of rise only happens when your work ethic is sharp, and that's true with Fuller, who played through injuries and even picked Tom Brady twice as a rookie during a Monday Night Football game.

Even though he's young, Fuller certainly made his presence felt in the Rams' locker room.

P Johnny Hekker: Another fantastic player who has been a captain before, Hekker restructured his contract to be back with the Rams for the 2021 season, his 10th in the league since signing with the team as a undrafted free agent in 2021.

