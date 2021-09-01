NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams closed their 53-man roster as required before the NFL deadline.

In a season with renewed hope following an upgrade at the quarterback position, the Rams had an eventful camp. The starters didn't play much during the preseason, with Sean McVay not putting any of the star players at risk.

The Rams are one of the favorites for the Super Bowl in 2021 and had already lost RB Cam Akers for the season to a serious injury, so they didn't want to take more risks.

Without further ado, check out who made the final 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Rams, along with a projection for the depth chart.

Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster

Los Angeles Rams offense

Sean McVay must be feeling awesome now that he has a quarterback who can take advantage of deep opportunities. The Rams have one of the best offenses in the league, with a great quarterback, a good offensive line and awesome wide receivers with a mixed and complete skill set.

QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins.

RB: Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk.

WR: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek

1) appreciate the fact Atwell gives it a go with no hesitation



2) that 11 personnel run & play-action game is a lot more viable with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp blocking — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 31, 2021

TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Jacob Harris

OT: Andrew Whitworth, Rob Havenstein, Joseph Noteboom, Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum

OG: David Edwards, Austin Corbett, Bobby Evans

C: Brian Allen. (As a note, C Coleman Shelton is part of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so he does not count on the 53-man roster until he's activated)

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defense

The Rams had one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2020 and they project to keep the same level of effectiveness because of two players named Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, who makes things easier for the rest of the team.

The return of Leonard Floyd to a 4-year contract and the emergence of Jordan Fuller makes the Los Angeles defense full of above-average players again.

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown, Jonah Williams.

DT: Aaron Donald, Michael Hoecht.

OLB: Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett.

ILB: Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, Robert Rochell

No. 13 in the NFL Top 100 and the highest-rated corner on the list.



Correct ranking for @jalenramsey?



📺: #NFLTop100 No. 10-1 -- TOMORROW at 4PM ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tfAIQp64nn — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2021

S: Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott, JR Reed, Juju Hughes

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams special teams

Johnny Hekker was the NFL's best punter in the last decade, but his roster spot wasn't guaranteed following the emergence of Corey Bojorquez during camp. He held on to the job even after missing a large portion of the camp being in the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

K: Matt Gay

P: Johnny Hekker (won't count on the 53-man roster until he's activated, but he's a lock to make the team once he gets back)

LS: Matthew Orzech

