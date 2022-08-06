Matthew Stafford Injury: Super Bowl-winning QB suffering "abnormal pain" in elbow

There's a concern in the Los Angeles Rams camp related to quarterback Matthew Stafford as he has an injury to his elbow.

Stafford is reportedly dealing with elbow pain that may cause him to miss some time. Jordan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, tweeted that McVay declined to call Stafford's injury tendinitis.

"Declined to call Stafford’s elbow issue 'tendinitis' and instead noted that 'it’s a tricky deal' and 'abnormal for a QB', more so 'things that MLB pitchers deal with' and team is learning more about 'on the fly'. Adds Stafford looked great in limited reps today."

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue

Head coach Sean McVay commented on the status of Stafford's injury and said that the team will monitor him closely.

"Could he do it? Yes. Is that the best thing? We didn't think so. And I think I've got a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best alignment using medical experts and talking with Matthew. And so, all of those things combined led to where we're at right now. And it is an ever-evolving process, but we are really taking over these next couple weeks, seeing how they go."

McVay added that the goal is to have Stafford back for week one and to play a fully-healthy season.

"[You] want to try to have him operate in as little pain as possible. I think anytime that you've played as long and are as tough as he is, I don't know if you're ever truly pain-free, but the goal would be for September 8 and really looking towards 17 games, then hopefully, some games after that, if we earn that opportunity."

Sean McVay stressed the need to manage Stafford due to the long season.



"It’s a tricky deal."



The Athletic @TheAthletic
H/T @JourdanRodrigue

Matthew Stafford not the only Rams player who could be missing at the start of the season

Van Jefferson in action

Not only could the Los Angeles Rams possibly be without Matthew Stafford in week one, they could also be without their wide receiver, Van Jefferson.

Jefferson has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jefferson is seeing a specialist on Monday for a knee issue he's been suffering this off-season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery. #Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery.

Jefferson played through a knee ailment in the latter portion of last season. He underwent a minor knee procedure during the offseason.

The Rams may have to prepare to be without Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford in week one, which would be a huge blow to the offense.

