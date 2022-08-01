Van Jefferson injury: Insider provides update on Rams' wide receiver's chances of starting 2022 NFL season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is expected to have a breakout season with his team this year. Unfortunately, he could see a hit in production because of his injury update.

After failing to practice on Saturday, it was revealed that Jefferson has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday to see if the third-year receiver will need surgery on his knee.

Rapoport tweeted:

"#Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery."

Jefferson played through a knee ailment in the latter portion of last season. He underwent a minor knee procedure during the offseason. While it seemed like he was initially set to go, it seems like there have been some setbacks since the procedure.

Jefferson was drafted in the second round with the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams. As a rookie, he finished the season with 19 receptions for 220 yards while recording a touchdown.

Last season, in his second year in the NFL, he saw a big leap in production.

With Robert Woods going down with a torn ACL, Jefferson played a bigger role and was more involved in the offense. He recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and scored six times.

Tutu Atwell could be in for a big year for the Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

While Jefferson's timetable is undetermined, second-year wide receiver Tutu Atwell could have a much bigger impact this season, much like Van's big step in production in year two.

Los Angeles selected Atwell with their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which was their first pick in that draft.

Los Angeles used their first pick of the draft on him because they did not have a first-round pick. This was because of the Matthew Stafford trade. Many people thought Atwell was going to have an immediate impact.

Atwell, however, didn't see the field much, and he didn't record a single reception last year.

While Jefferson could be down with injury and with Los Angeles trading Robert Woods, Atwell could see an increased role. This is especially true since Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent.

