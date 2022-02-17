WATCH: "Why do we have to go quick, dad?" - Video of Van Jefferson telling kids to skip SB celebrations to get to wife in labor goes viral

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson won his first Super Bowl title on Sunday night. Winning the Super Bowl is what NFL players dream of when they are kids.

Winning the Super Bowl wasn't the only excitement that Jefferson and his family experienced on Sunday evening. Midway through Super Bowl LVI, his wife Samaria was seen leaving on a stretcher in labor and was taken to a local hospital.

She said just before the game that if she did go into labor during the game, that she didn't want him to know until after so that he could stay with his team and focus on the game.

After the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20, Jefferson was told by a member of the Rams staff that his wife was taken to the hospital and was in labor. While he seemed to take it in stride, it was his five-year-old daughter Bella who seemed to have questions.

WATCH: Rams WR Van Jefferson's daughter adorable reaction to leaving the Super Bowl

As the confetti fell at SoFi Stadium, family and friends of Rams players flocked to the field to celebrate. The wide receiver was greeted by his family, with the exception of one important person: his wife Samaria.

As his daughter Bella ran up to him, an unidentified woman, who apparently works for the Rams, approached him and simply said: "Your wife's giving birth right now."

His response: "Oh my Gosh!" While he was noticeably surprised by the news, he also seemed to handle the situation with a clear head, telling the rest of his family that they needed to go.

His daughter Bella, though, had some questions for her dad. She proceeded to ask him twice why they needed to leave so quickly.

In a clip posted to the NFL's official Twitter account, created by NFL Films, he then tells her again that they have to get to mommy and her new little brother.

Just under three hours after time ran out at Super Bowl LVI, the second-year wide receiver posted to his Instagram stories a photo of him holding his new son with the caption "X2!!".

On Valentine's Day, he posted a photo of his wife holding their newborn, referring to her as the MVP.

Needless to say, February 13 will be a day that is heavily celebrated for Van Jefferson and his family.

Edited by LeRon Haire