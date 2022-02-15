Who is Van Jefferson's wife Samaria Jefferson? Rams star's partner delivers baby midway through Super Bowl 2022

Playing in and winning his first Super Bowl wasn't the only excitement that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson experienced on Sunday evening. About midway through the game, Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was taken out of SoFi Stadium on a stretcher by medical personnel. She was in labor with their second child.

Samaria, whose due date was February 17, asked Rams personnel not to tell Van that she was in labor because she wanted him to play the entire game and not worry.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Rams wide receiver was greeted on the field by his father, Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach and his five-year-old daughter, Bella. It was, then, that he learned that Samaria was in labor and was seen, shortly after, running out of SoFi Stadium.

ust a few hours later, he posted a photo to his Instagram story, showing a photo of him holding his newborn son with the "X2!!!!" caption. Quite a night, winning a Super Bowl and welcoming a newborn son to the world.

Jefferson was drafted out of the University of Florida in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He originally began his collegiate career at Ole Miss but was allowed to transfer to Florida after Mississippi was sanctioned by the NCAA for violations.

The 25-year-old didn't make an immediate impact in the Rams offense in 2020, but this past season, he saw an uptick in playing time with quarterback Matthew Stafford running the offense.

He had four catches for 23 yards in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

Who is Samaria Jefferson?

Van and Samaria Jefferson are high school sweethearts. They met at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, in 2014. The two have a five-year-old daughter named Bella.

According to her social media profile, Samaria is a model and social media influencer.

After the NFC Championship game, the Rams wide receiver and former Florida Gators standout, posted a compilation of photos to his Instagram page of him and his wife through the years, thanking her for her support since high school.

The couple haven't announced a name for their second child as of yet, but in a few years, he will learn the wild story of the night he was welcomed into this world.

Edited by Windy Goodloe