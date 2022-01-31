"Congrats home team" - LeBron James to Super Bowl-bound LA Rams after they beat San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship game

LeBron James, who has been closely following the exploits of the LA Rams in the NFL, recently celebrated the team’s biggest win this season. The star-studded Rams successfully mounted a big comeback to dispose of their rivals, the Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship.

The four-time MVP, who is a huge pro football fan, has been cheering on the LA Rams since he began playing for the LA Lakers. As one of the thousands of Rams faithful, James tweeted out his compliments to the team with a simple:

"Congrats home team @RamsNFL!!!!! #SBLVI Yessir!!!!"

The LA Rams finally exorcized their ghosts after losing to the Bay Area team in their previous six meetings. With a star-studded lineup featuring Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Cooper Kupp, the Rams got their sweet revenge in their biggest game of the year. Like the dethroned champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, they will host Super Bowl LVI at their home stadium.

However, it didn’t look good for LeBron James’ favorite team early on. After scoring the game’s first touchdown, the Rams trailed for large swathes of the contest. They entered the fourth quarter desperately trying to cut a 17-7 deficit.

The defense, behind several future Hall of Famers, then held its own. They shut down the 49ers in the final canto to push the team to another Super Bowl appearance under head coach Sean McVay.

LeBron James is guaranteed to be eagerly awaiting the LA Rams’ championship bid against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 14.

The LA Lakers are in deep trouble without LeBron James

The LA Lakers have now lost three straight games without their best player since he went down with knee soreness before the loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Even with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the lineup, the Purple and Gold just could not get past the sizzling Atlanta Hawks.

The LA Lakers finished with a 2-4 record in their six-game East Coast swing, but are still securely stuck in ninth place in the Western Conference. With the way things are going, LeBron James and the Tinseltown squad will likely have to pass through the play-in tournament to get to the postseason.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral The Lakers are 24-27 and the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 24-27 and the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. https://t.co/GXMqLU3dYP

Malik Monk had a monster game for the Lakes, which allowed them to hold the lead for most of the game against the Hawks. However, without James’ big-game abilities, the hosts thoroughly suffocated the Lakers in the fourth quarter. The 20-38 margin in the last quarter practically did Los Angeles in.

Head coach Frank Vogel mentioned that LeBron James will have to sit out as long as there is swellness in his knee and it remains to be seen when he will return. The Lakers will have two days off before resuming their season against the Portland Trail Blazers at home on February 2.

Hopefully, “King James” will be back in action by then.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra