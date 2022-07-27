Colin Cowherd explains how Rams resemble Patriots at start of dynasty

Analyst Colin Cowherd thinks that the Rams could repeat as Super Bowl champs.

The analyst believes that McVay's side possess similar qualities to the Patriots' dynasty of Brady and Belichick, saying:

"It has been 19 years since we've had a repeat champion which was back in 03-04 with the New England Patriots. I believe there's a reason why the Patriots repeated and why they were good year-after-year-after-year: Belichick, Brady, and brains without much ego."

He continued:

"I do think the Rams have a strong chance to repeat. You don't see ego - McVay, Les Snead, Aaron Donald - you don't get a lot of ego and that matters because the NFL is so much more popular than every other sport in America."

Cowherd mentioned previous teams that failed to repeat, such as the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Seahawks. He thinks remaining humble is the key to staying on top.

Cowherd added:

"The Philadelphia Eagles' ego got in the way they won. Everybody got a book. They started lecturing the Patriots on how to win, remember that? That was always good for a laugh. The Seahawks won. Remember they blew out Denver and Peyton Manning?"

"The Buccaneers won a Super Bowl with Brady. Everybody got paid. Even Brady ackowledged, "All right, last year, the team wasn't as focused." So the key in this is, can you win the Super Bowl and be humble at the same time?"

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals this year.

They acquired Matthew Stafford before the start of the season and had a good run in the playoffs. They defeated the Cardinals, Buccaneers, 49ers, and Bengals on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/faster-be… Aaron Donald believes the Rams can repeat, and it factors into his decision to play in 2022: "Why not come back and play? That's all it's about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it" Aaron Donald believes the Rams can repeat, and it factors into his decision to play in 2022: "Why not come back and play? That's all it's about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it"nfl.com/news/faster-be… https://t.co/5Ix1kPJuSa

The Los Angeles Rams have all the tools to repeat as Super Bowl Champions

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles v Cincinnati

As Cowherd mentioned, we haven't seen a team repeat since the '03-'04 New England Patriots.

The Rams are a real threat to become the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat. They were able to retain both Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald this off-season.

Sean McVay also decided to stick with the team after there were reports that he had considered stepping away as well as Aaron Donald.

If you use any quotes credit Colin Cowherd, Herd with Colin Cowherd, H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far