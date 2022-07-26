"Damn, they really wanted me gone" - Von Miller reveals that being told he was traded to the Rams was an uncomfortable experience

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller spent the first 10-and-a-half seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. Miller was selected in the first-round of the 2011 draft.

Last season, in a surprise move, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Von Miller opened up about being traded from the Broncos to the Rams on "The Volume with Mike Silver." Miller compared the feeling of being traded to being sent to the principal's office.

Von Miller said:

"I had already been on the team long enough... like when they sent the guy to come get you and stuff... I already knew... you know what time it is. I felt like I was walking to the principal's office. I knew I was getting traded. I just didn't know where I was going.

"I didn't know if I was going to be Bills. I didn't know if I was going to the Cowboys. I didn't know if I was going to the Arizona Cardinals. And I went up there, and I'm talking to George Payton. He asked me about my ankle first. He asked me how I was doing. I was doing good. And he's like, 'Okay. Well, you know, I just want to let you know now that we are trading you."

Miller added, once he heard Payton say that he was going to be traded, he froze.

Von Miller continued:

"He said, 'We traded you to the Los Angeles Rams immediately.' But when he said, 'We are trading you...' like everything kind of froze for me.

"And I said, 'The Rams. How could they afford me like immediately after that?' He's like, 'We're gonna pay most of your deal.' He's like, 'We're gonna pay everything, so they can fit you into the salary cap over there.' And I'm like, 'Damn, they really wanted me gone."

Miller even teased about potentially re-signing with the Denver Broncos this off-season before signing a lucrative six-year deal worth $120 million with the Buffalo Bills this off-season.

Von Miller won his second Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

While Miller felt dissatisfied upon being traded from the team he spent his first 10 seasons with, it paid dividends. Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, who were already considered a Super Bowl contender. He helped out on the defensive side and won a Super Bowl with the team.

Miller signed with the Bills this off-season as a free agent and will now play on a contender-like team for the next six years.

If you use any quotes, please credit The Volume and H/T Sportskeeda.

