"This is the guy we need rushing the quarterback" - Bills legend claims he played major role in franchise signing Von Miller 

The Buffalo Bills hit the jackpot this offseason when they landed edge rusher Von Miller in free agency. Buffalo inked Miller to a massive six-year $120 million deal to join their loaded roster. Former Buffalo legend and defensive end Bruce Smith said he played a role in the Bills bringing in Von Miller.

Bruce Smith knows a thing or two about getting to the quarterback. Smith is the NFL's all-time career leader in sacks. Smith also received 11 Pro Bowl selections and eight first-team All-Pro honors while appearing in four consecutive Super Bowls with the Bills in his career.

Here's what Smith said about Miller's signing:

"I told them, 'Look, this is the guy we need rushing the quarterback.'"

He continued:

"His body of work speaks for itself and that's what you have to focus on. I'm happy and very glad that we got him and nobody else did, because he's going to be a pain in the ass for somebody in the coming season."

Last season, on November 1st, 2021, Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second- and third-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Miller was an integral part of the Rams' Super Bowl winning campaign. In eight regular games, he recorded five sacks, 31 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

He stepped up his numbers in the playoffs. During their four games, including the Super Bowl, he recorded four sacks (two in the Super Bowl), six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

The Buffalo Bills will be a contender in 2022

Buffalo were one of the best teams in the NFL, even before they acquired Miller. Now, with Miller's acquisition, they're even scarier on defense and a better team overall.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP. He won defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, is a three-time first-team All-Pro, four-time second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and made the NFL 2010's All-Decade team.

Miller will join a loaded defense that includes Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, Matt Milano, Ed Oliver, and many others.

Expectations are sky-high for the upcoming season and the question is whether Buffalo can live up to all the hype. The answer will come in just a few months time.

