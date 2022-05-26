"Golf sh**-talk is a little different than pro football sh**-talk" - Tom Brady roasts Bills QB Josh Allen ahead of The Match

On June 1st, NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen will take to the links in a two-on-two friendly golf competition known as The Match, sponsored by Capital One and broadcast on the cable network TNT. The match will take place at 6:30 PM ET at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.

The single-day tournament will feature match play between the pairings of Brady-Rodgers and Allen-Mahomes. They will play only 12 holes on the course in match play. The pair that finishes with the lowest number of combined strokes wins the hole.

They will play in alternate-shot match play, which means that the partners will take turns hitting the same ball during the tournament. Whoever does not hit the best tee shot will take the second shot on the course.

Ahead of their friendly game, there has been some smack among the quarterbacks.

Brady called out Josh Allen, saying that trash talk in golf is not the same as in football, and added that Allen hadn't done much to back up his football talk on the field.

Brady said

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything, and you know, it's different. Golf sh**-talk is a little different than pro football sh**-talk. ... Josh really hasn't backed much up on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me."

Brady added that he and Rodgers would defeat Allen and Mahomes, and it would end up being as it is on the football field. The Tampa Bay quarterback also pointed out that although Mahomes has played several great games, he did not win the important ones.

"I would just say it's going to look like what it's looked like for a long time against [Allen], and Patrick, although he's played a lot of great games, he didn't really win the important ones. He has won a few of the other ones, but not the really important ones."

Patrick Mahomes chimes in on friendly trash talk

On Wednesday, Brady posted a golf video showing off his swing with the caption:

"This is why you film every shot on the course.."

Mahomes responded comically:

"Not going to lie, pretty impressive... too bad you wasted it a weak early...."

From now until June 1st, we can expect the four quarterbacks to continue their friendly trash talk before the real fun begins in September when the 2022 NFL season commences.

